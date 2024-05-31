Oklahoma State softball season on the brink after shutout loss to Florida in WCWS opener

In a game seemingly plucked from a time capsule buried three decades ago, one big swing told the story of fourth-seeded Florida’s 1-0 win over fifth-seeded Oklahoma State in the opening round of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday night at Devon Park.

OSU pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl took a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth inning, when Florida’s Katie Kistler crushed a solo home run down the right field line for the game’s only offense.

The old fashioned pitchers’ duel led to four total hits between the teams — two each — and very little solid contact.

Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock gave up just two singles, on grounders through the infield by OSU’s Lexi McDonald and Caroline Wang. Rothrock walked two and struck out three, inducing several popouts.

Kilfoyl walked three and struck out five, suffering her first loss since April 12 at Iowa State.

Here are three takeaways from the OSU loss:

More: How Oklahoma State's Karli Godwin became 'country strong' playing softball, hunting bears

Florida outfielder Katie Kistler (29) celebrates behind Oklahoma State pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl (8) after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Florida Gators at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 30, 2024. Florida won 1-0.

Katie Kistler’s unexpected home run

In a lineup full of power hitters, Kistler isn’t one whose stats catch your attention.

She entered the game with four home runs on the season — only one since March 16.

But leading off the bottom of the fifth inning — with Kilfoyl still dealing a no-hitter — Florida’s No. 7 batter got a good look at full-count pitch, turning on it and sending it deep out of the park to right field.

It was the eighth home run allowed by Kilfoyl this season, but the first since April 14.

More: Why Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski got emotional talking about WCWS opponent

Florida’s Falby robs McDonald

OSU hitters were making little hard contact against Rothrock, but No. 8 hitter Lexi McDonald was mostly immune to that issue.

She got the Cowgirls’ first hit with a single in the second inning on a sharp grounder up the middle.

In the top of the fifth, she lifted a long fly ball toward the center field fence, where Florida outfielder Kendra Falby made a leaping catch just before crashing into the fence.

Had Falby not pulled it in, McDonald likely would’ve had a double with one out in the inning.

Instead, the inning ended with a strikeout to the next hitter and Kistler gave Florida the lead to start the next frame.

More: How Oklahoma State softball's 'misfits' put defensive puzzle together to reach WCWS again

Season on the line vs. Stanford

For the second straight year, OSU finds itself fighting for its life on Day 2 of the WCWS.

Last year, the Cowgirls were run-ruled by Florida State in the opener, and bounced back with an 8-0 win of their own against Utah to stay alive.

With Thursday’s loss, the Cowgirls are set to face eighth-seeded Stanford at 8:30 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.

Florida gets a day off and will face top-seeded Texas at 6 p.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State softball season on brink after loss to Florida in WCWS