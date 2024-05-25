Oklahoma State softball live score updates vs Arizona in NCAA Tournament super regional

Coach Kenny Gajewski and the fifth-seeded Oklahoma State Cowgirls will try to lock up a trip to the Women's College World Series on Saturday night with a win against Arizona in Game 2 of the NCAA softball tournament super regionals.

The Cowgirls run-ruled the Wildcats 8-0 in five innings Friday night in Game 1.

The start time for Game 2 was moved up 30 minutes to 5:30 p.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game will now be televised on ESPNU.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowgirls (46-10) and Wildcats (35-17-1):

Oklahoma State softball live score updates vs. Arizona

Top 1: Tallen Edwards homers for Cowgirls

For the second straight night, Oklahoma State jumped to a 3-0 lead, started by a two-run home run by Tallen Edwards.

Jilyen Poullard walked to start the game for the Cowgirls, who are the designated visitor for the second game of the Stillwater Super Regional. Edwards followed with an opposite-field line drive that glanced off the glove of leaping left fielder Dakota Kennedy and carried over the wall.

After a double by Karli Godwin, Arizona decided to pull starting pitcher Aissa Silva, opting for freshman Brooke Mannon, who has a 4.46 ERA for the season.

After a single by Rosie Davis, Godwin came in to score on a wild pitch for the 3-0 lead.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

What channel is Oklahoma State softball vs Arizona on today?

Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional between OSU and Arizona will start on ESPN News before eventually switching over to ESPNU.

Pregame: OSU’s Ivy Rosenberry to get start in circle

For the first time in the NCAA Tournament, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski will start a pitcher other than Lexi Kilfoyl.

Ivy Rosenberry, who last pitched in the Big 12 Tournament loss to BYU on May 9, has a 1.72 RA with 90 strikeouts over 105 ⅓ innings, producing a 13-4 record.

Arizona will start Aissa Silva, the team’s most productive pitcher this season. She has a 3.12 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 154 ⅔ innings. Silva pitched briefly in relief during Friday’s 8-0 run-rule victory by the Cowgirls, allowing three runs on three hits over two innings.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

OSU softball highlights vs. Arizona

What time does OSU softball vs. Arizona start?

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater

