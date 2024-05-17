Oklahoma State softball live score updates vs Northern Colorado in NCAA Tournament

Coach Kenny Gajewski and the fifth-seeded Oklahoma State Cowgirls open the NCAA softball tournament Friday afternoon against Northern Colorado.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowgirls (44-10) and Bears (27-24):

Oklahoma State softball live score updates vs. Northern Colorado

End of 1: Cowgirls take early lead

OSU freshman Rosie Davis lined a double off the top of the left-center field wall to score Caroline Wang and give OSU a 1-0 lead over Northern Colorado after one inning in the Stillwater Regional opener.

Cowgirl pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl sent the Bears down in order in the top half of the inning.

Kentucky defeats Michigan

With a walk-off bloop single in the bottom of the seventh inning, second-seeded Kentucky defeated Michigan 4-3 in the opening game of the Stillwater Regional on Friday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium.

Oklahoma State, the top seed in the regional and the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, will face Northern Colorado with the first pitch set for 5:10 p.m.

The OSU-Northern Colorado winner will face Kentucky at noon Saturday in the winner’s bracket final, with the loser taking on Michigan at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game.

OSU softball highlights vs. Northern Colorado

What time does OSU softball vs. Northern Colorado start?

Date: Friday, May 17

Time: 4:30 p.m. CT

Where: Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater

What channel is OSU softball vs. Northern Colorado on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

