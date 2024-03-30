Oklahoma State softball live score updates vs Texas in Big 12 series finale

Coach Kenny Gajewski and the 10th-ranked Oklahoma State softball team will go for a Big 12 series win Saturday against No. 2 Texas in Stillwater.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowgirls (28-6, 8-3 Big 12) and Longhorns (29-4, 9-2):

Oklahoma State softball live score updates vs. Texas

OSU softball highlights vs. Texas

What time does OSU softball vs. Texas start?

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater

What channel is OSU softball vs. Texas on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

