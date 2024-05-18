Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski previews NCAA Tournament

Is Zach Edey’s stock rising or falling after NBA combine performance? | On The Clock <p>Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek and CBS Sports' Kyle Boone discuss former Purdue center Zach Edey's showing at the NBA draft combine in Chicago, including whether or not they would take a chance on him. Hear the full conversation on “On The Clock” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/posted-up-with-chris-haynes/id1446252794?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/5vRJgUKqNVvwRE3OuduewS">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>

2:18 Now Playing Paused