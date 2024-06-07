Oklahoma State softball adds Washington pitcher Ruby Meylan via transfer portal

As of now, the Oklahoma State softball team is losing just two starters in the field with Caroline Wang at catcher and Jilyen Poullard in center field, but also its top two pitchers in Lexi Kilfoyl and Ivy Rosenberry.

That’s why OSU coach Kenny Gajewski acted so quickly in pursuing Washington transfer Ruby Meylan, who committed to the Cowgirls on Thursday.

Meylan has been an All-Pac-12 selection and NFCA third-team All-American in her two seasons at Washington, posting a 2.31 career ERA with 343 strikeouts in 303 ⅔ innings. Opponents batted just .224 against Meylan, who will be a junior next year and was regarded as the top available pitcher in the transfer portal.

As exciting as Meylan’s addition is, Gajewski might still pursue another arm from the portal to add depth to the bullpen.

Washington starting pitcher Ruby Meylan (66) pitches during a softball game between Stanford and Washington at the Women's College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in in Oklahoma City on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Among returning pitchers, Kyra Aycock was good, but not as effective as she had been as a freshman, and highly touted recruit Katie Kutz went through some of the typical learning bumps that a freshman will face. Yet there’s hope for the future in both.

Gajewski must also find pieces to fit with a returning lineup that consisted of two freshmen, four sophomores (including designated player Micaela Wark) and a junior.

Catching depth will be important with the loss of Wang, who had one of the best seasons by a catcher OSU has ever seen.

Poullard’s unique style as a center fielder and leadoff hitter will be hard to replicate, so that position will look different, but Gajewski can be creative with his approach there, because of the depth he returns.

As of now, OSU has just two players in the transfer portal, outfielders Haidyn Sokoloski and Katie Lott.

OSU has signed two players from the high school ranks, led by catcher/middle infielder Tara Vandewater, who was ranked No. 10 nationally in the 2024 class by Extra Inning Softball.

Madison Hoffman, a right-handed pitcher and outfielder, also signed in the spring.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State softball adds pitcher Ruby Meylan via transfer portal