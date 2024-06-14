Oklahoma State softball adds Baylor pitcher RyLee Crandall via transfer portal

OSU softball announced the addition of Baylor transfer pitcher RyLee Crandall on Friday.

Crandall spent the first two years of her college career with the Bears. The Artesia, New Mexico, native went 17-9 as a sophomore this past season with a 3.20 ERA and 112 strikeouts in a team-high 155 1/3 innings pitched.

“We’re super excited to add RyLee,” OSU head coach Kenny Gajewski said via a press release. “She’s a very quality person that comes from a very quality family. She brings a wealth of experience in one of the best leagues in the country. She’s competed and beat many of those top-level teams, and that’s what we’re looking for as we continue our quest to win the final game.”

More: Oklahoma State softball transfer tracker 2024: Latest portal news, Cowgirls roster updates

Crandall made an instant impact when she arrived at Baylor. She earned an All-Big 12 Freshman Team selection in 2023 by posting a 16-6 record with a 3.05 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.

Baylor infielder Shaylon Govan (12) hugs pitcher RyLee Crandall (31) after a third strikeout against the Texas Longhorns at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Austin.

Crandall then helped lead Baylor to an NCAA Super Regional appearance this past season. And with two years of eligibility remaining, she can contribute right away to an OSU team that has lost its top two pitchers — Lexi Kilfoyl and Ivy Rosenberry — to graduation.

“I prayed for God to guide me to the right place, and when I stepped into Stillwater my prayers were answered,” Crandall said. “I’m so excited to be a Cowgirl and to be in Stilly.”

Crandall is the third transfer portal addition for OSU this offseason. It added Washington pitcher Ruby Meylan on June 6 and North Carolina State catcher Amanda Hasler on Monday.

It's a strong trio for the Cowgirls, who reached the Women's College World Series this past season but got bounced in two games with losses to Florida and Stanford.

More: After turning down Auburn, Kenny Gajewski focuses on Oklahoma State softball's future

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State softball adds transfer pitcher RyLee Crandall of Baylor