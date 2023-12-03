How Oklahoma State’s slow offensive start vs. Texas doomed Cowboys in Big 12 championship

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn had every intention to send a message with the game’s very first play.

A fly pattern. A deep throw.

Instead, quarterback Alan Bowman threw the ball away while scrambling.

Two plays later, a deep pass to Rashod Owens fell to the turf.

Three-and-out.

Message returned to sender.

“I wanted to put a shot across the bow, so to speak,” Dunn said. “That kind of started a little bit of the spiral right there.”

It was Texas who made the statement.

Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) celebrates his touchdown pass with Rashod Owens (10) next to Texas's Terrance Brooks (8) in the first half of the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

As much as the 18th-ranked Cowboys intended to open with a fast start, nothing went right early. The result was instead a 49-21 drubbing by No. 7-ranked Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

“We didn’t capture the momentum enough on offense,” OSU receiver Brennan Presley said. “It’s the little things, a pass here, a block here, a catch here, stuff like that. I just feel like if we did a better job, then the game might’ve ended differently.”

The Cowboys (9-4, 7-2) scored just once on their first five drives.

Texas (12-1, 8-1) scored touchdowns on its first four drives and five of its first six.

After the failed first drive, a pass on third-and-6 to Presley was broken up on the next drive.

OSU really only got going behind the deep ball.

A deep pass to Presley on the third drive was flagged for pass interference. That set the Cowboys on their way for an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by a 5-yard pass from Bowman to Presley.

Texas's Kitan Crawford (21) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma State's Rashod Owens (10) in the first half of the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Bowman was intercepted on the next drive. And Texas was already ahead 21-7 and soon 28-7.

“Definitely our gameplan was to take those shots outside on our one-on-one matchups because we like those,” Bowman said. “We thought we had an advantage there.

“So, when you talk about matching up against them, that was one place we thought on offense we thought we could attack those outside guys, and we tried and came up a little short.”

The Cowboys ultimately became one-dimensional, which is problematic for an offense built on balance and superstar running back Ollie Gordon II.

He was limited in the game to basically a non-factor.

So, the Cowboys took shots deep and relied on run-pass options by Bowman.

And things just got away from them.

“If we could have got a couple breaks early, we would have been able to punch back and kind of stay in the ballgame,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “But we didn’t get those breaks.”

