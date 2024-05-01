Oklahoma State shells Wichita State, 21-6

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The carnage ended after seven innings for the Wichita State Shockers, as they were drilled by the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday, 21-6.

Things started poorly for Wichita State, as the Cowboys scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first to effectively take the Shockers out of the game right off the bat.

Oklahoma State added two in the second, three in the third, four in the fifth and one in the sixth before ending the game via the mercy rule in the seventh.

Wichita State went scoreless through the first three innings before finally scoring on a solo home run by Derek Williams, scored four more runs in the fifth and one more in the seventh, but it was a mission in futility as the lead had already grown insurmountable.

Daniel Zang only lasted 0.1 innings on the mound for the Shockers, as he gave up six runs on just two hits. As a pitching staff, the Shockers gave up 14 runs and walked 11 batters.

The loss drops Wichita State to 22-24 on the season. Up next is a road trip to Lawrence, where the Shockers will take on the Kansas Jayhawks. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will stream only on ESPN+.

