Is Oklahoma State RT Teven Jenkins the ideal pick for the Raiders at No. 17?

Marcus Mosher
·2 min read

Yesterday, we looked at USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker and why he might be the best possible pick for the Raiders in Round 1. He’s an excellent athlete with experience at both guard and tackle. He could easily make the transition from left tackle to right tackle in the NFL and would give some added flexibility on the offensive line.

However, if the Raiders are looking for a pure right tackle, they might want to look in a different direction at No. 17.

Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins is the clear-cut, best right tackle in this year’s draft. He’s strong, athletic and mean. He also has the athleticism to hold up on the right side against some of the league’s best speed rushers.

In a recent mock draft by Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus, Jenkins was the pick for the Raiders at No. 17. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the possible selection:

“Jenkins would give Las Vegas a better option on the right side heading into the 2021 season. He was a force in the run game at Oklahoma State, imposing his will and showcasing impressive strength. Jenkins ended last season with a 93.6 run-blocking grade.”

If the Raiders want to continue to be a run-first team with a physical offensive line, Jenkins would be a perfect fit at right tackle. His biggest knock is that he just doesn’t have the position flexibility of a Vera-Tucker or a Rashawn Slater.

But with the Raiders already extending Kolton Miller and re-signing Denzelle Good and Richie Incognito, they don’t need flexibility. They need a high-end starter on the right side. That is exactly what Jenkins can provide.

Recommended Stories

  • Koepka hopes to hit top form at Augusta after knee surgery

    Koepka dislocated his kneecap and sustained ligament damage early last month and had an operation on March 16. "If I knew I was going to finish second, I wouldn't have shown up," Koepka told reporters at Augusta National, where he got some practice in ahead of the major. He was last in action at the World Golf Championships event in Florida on Feb. 28 where he finished tied for second.

  • NHL roundup: Jakob Chychrun's well-time hat trick rescues Coyotes

    Jakob Chychrun delivered a hat trick, getting the game-tying score with less than five minutes remaining in regulation and the game-winner in overtime, as the Arizona Coyotes rallied for a 3-2 victory Sunday over the host Anaheim Ducks. Chychrun's game-winner, from the top of the right circle, came with 3:13 remaining in the extra period as Arizona strengthened its hold on fourth place in the West Division. Adin Hill had 18 saves for the Coyotes.

  • Andrew Wiggins with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/04/2021

  • NBA fines Kevin Durant $50,000 for 'offensive, derogatory' DM exchange with Michael Rapaport

    Michael Rapaport shared extremely offensive and profane direct messages between him and Kevin Durant earlier this week.

  • 7 players who improved their NBA draft stock in the NCAA tournament

    Each NCAA tournament, we see a few players rise up NBA draft boards with stellar performances. Here are seven players who made a big impression on scouts this tourney.

  • Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson booked for UFC 264 in July

    A marquee welterweight matchup will go down this summer when former title challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson meet at UFC 264.

  • Josh Hart, Isaiah Thomas react to Lonzo Ball’s career night vs. Houston

    Lonzo Ball set a career-high with eight 3-pointers on Sunday, leading to his teammates Josh Hart and Isaiah Thomas to react on Twitter.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Valero Texas Open

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

  • Angels star Shohei Ohtani throws wild 100 mph pitch, drills home run in historic start

    Shohei Ohtani hit a deep home run instantly in his first appearance at the plate on Sunday night in a historic outing for the pitcher.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Gonzaga coach Mark Few reveals Bob Knight's advice as his team tries to equal Indiana's 32-0 season

    Mark Few's 31-0 Gonzaga team is trying to do what Bob Knight's Indiana team did in 1976 – finish as national champions with a perfect 32-0 record.

  • MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh shine as Angels walk off

    Shohei Ohtani homered at the plate and struck out seven on the mound in 4 2/3 innings, but Jared Walsh stole the show in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday in Anaheim, Calif. Walsh homered twice, including a three-run walk-off shot in the bottom of the ninth off White Sox reliever Matt Foster that gave Los Angeles three wins in the season-opening four-game series against the White Sox. Walsh, who also hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, was a two-way player himself at the major league level, pitching in relief in five games in 2019, compiling a 1.80 ERA.

  • Observations: Cubs win opening series, Zach Davies starts strong

    The Cubs beat the Pirates in the opening series finale Sunday.

  • Mock draft watch: CBS projects all 7 rounds for the Lions

    Mock draft watch: CBS projects all 7 rounds for the Lions

  • Jordan Spieth claims first win since 2017 at the Valero Texas Open, just days before the Masters

    Jordan Spieth went more than 1,300 days without a win on the PGA Tour.

  • How much was Jalen Suggs' Final Four shot worth? 'Millions,' experts say

    As college athletics and the NCAA tournament sit on the precipice of unprecedented change in the next year, Suggs’ shot raises a new question for the college sports landscape.

  • Mario Cristobal allows Penei Sewell's brother Gabriel to take part in Oregon Pro Day

    Gabriel Sewell last played linebacker for the University of Nevada Wolfpack in 2019.

  • Jordan Spieth ends four-year PGA Tour drought on eve of Masters

    After a 1,351-day, near four-year wait, Jordan Spieth is finally a winner again. The American ended his infamous barren run - which stretched all the way back to the 2017 Open - with a two-shot victory at the Valero Texas Open. That the 27-year-old’s comeback win was achieved in his home state only added to the excitement at TPC San Antonio, as, of course, did the fact that Spieth’s next assignment is the Masters, where he has a win and two runners-up finishes to his ever so popular name. Augusta 2021 just became that much more alluring. Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds? “It’s been a long road, there were a lot of times when I wasn't sure I’d be here talking to you again , wasn’t sure I’d be back,” Spieth said after a 66 for a 17-under total beat fellow countryman Charley Hoffman. "This is a monumental win for me.”

  • Adam Morrison, Gonzaga's heartbreak kid, lost his mind calling buzzer-beater over UCLA

    Adam Morrison was the perfect person to call a Gonzaga-UCLA tourney game, and he finally found redemption after 15 years.

  • Did officials get critical charge call correct in Gonzaga's win over UCLA?

    Before Jalen Suggs' shot, Drew Timme's take of a charge was the biggest play in Saturday's Final Four.