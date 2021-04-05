Is Oklahoma State RT Teven Jenkins the ideal pick for the Raiders at No. 17?

Yesterday, we looked at USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker and why he might be the best possible pick for the Raiders in Round 1. He’s an excellent athlete with experience at both guard and tackle. He could easily make the transition from left tackle to right tackle in the NFL and would give some added flexibility on the offensive line.

However, if the Raiders are looking for a pure right tackle, they might want to look in a different direction at No. 17.

Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins is the clear-cut, best right tackle in this year’s draft. He’s strong, athletic and mean. He also has the athleticism to hold up on the right side against some of the league’s best speed rushers.

In a recent mock draft by Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus, Jenkins was the pick for the Raiders at No. 17. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the possible selection:

“Jenkins would give Las Vegas a better option on the right side heading into the 2021 season. He was a force in the run game at Oklahoma State, imposing his will and showcasing impressive strength. Jenkins ended last season with a 93.6 run-blocking grade.”

If the Raiders want to continue to be a run-first team with a physical offensive line, Jenkins would be a perfect fit at right tackle. His biggest knock is that he just doesn’t have the position flexibility of a Vera-Tucker or a Rashawn Slater.

But with the Raiders already extending Kolton Miller and re-signing Denzelle Good and Richie Incognito, they don’t need flexibility. They need a high-end starter on the right side. That is exactly what Jenkins can provide.