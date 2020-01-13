Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard, nation's leading rusher, returning to school in 2020

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) is caught by Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

College football’s leading rusher will be back in 2020.

Chuba Hubbard announced Monday that he will return to Oklahoma State next season. Hubbard had been mulling making the jump to the NFL.

Life is good 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/EIIpkJoAgl — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) January 13, 2020

Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards in 2019, becoming the second player in Oklahoma State history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. The other was the legendary Barry Sanders.

Along the way, Hubbard rushed for 100-plus yards in 12 of Oklahoma State’s 13 games. He also had three 200-yard efforts: 256 yards against Tulsa, 296 yards against Kansas State and 223 yards against TCU. Hubbard tied for second in the nation with 21 rushing touchdowns and finished eighth in Heisman voting.

Overall, Hubbard has rushed for 2,834 yards and 28 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Hubbard, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, redshirted his first season with the program.

The return of Hubbard is huge news for the Cowboys, who will also have star receiver Tylan Wallace back in 2020. Wallace had 53 catches for 903 yards before going down with a season-ending injury. Wallace previously caught 86 balls for 1,491 yards and 12 scores in 2018.

Combing Hubbard and Wallace with sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders gives Oklahoma State one of the top offensive trios in the country.

Oklahoma State is coming off an 8-5 record in 2019, including a 5-4 mark in Big 12 play. The Cowboys finished tied for third place in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma and Baylor.

