Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard 'won't be doing anything' for team after coach Mike Gundy wears OAN shirt

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, took to Twitter Monday to say he will not be doing anything for the school "until things change," after head coach Mike Gundy was seen wearing an OAN shirt while fishing this past weekend.

"I will not stand for this...This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable," Hubbard said. "I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

OAN is an acronym for the One America News Network. OAN is a far-right cable network founded in 2013, and one that has displayed several pro-Donald Trump stories.

Several of Hubbard's teammates have voiced their support for the running back, too, as well as a pair of former Cowboys players.

As an O-line we stand and support Chuba https://t.co/5zau9yTpCF — maybe: tev (@TevenJenkins) June 15, 2020

I stand with him! https://t.co/WWOs2ALxml — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

Can't stay Silent Anymore! Call a Spade a Spade!! https://t.co/Ya8xTYIwEr — AJ Green III (@AjGofor6) June 15, 2020

Oklahoma State president Burns Hargis issued a statement on Twitter in response to Hubbard's original tweet.

"I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice," Hargis said. "We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State."

I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State. — Burns Hargis (@burnshargis) June 15, 2020

Hubbard emerged as one of the country's best running backs last season, rushing for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Cowboys a season ago. The running back earned first-team All-American honors and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

