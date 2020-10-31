Oklahoma St. put yellow vertical lines on its absurdly big video board to try to distract Texas' kicker

Give the Oklahoma State video department some points for creativity.

The Cowboys have an extremely large video board at one end of T. Boone Pickens Stadium. And Texas was heading that way at the end of the second quarter when it had the ball. So as Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker lined up for a 40-yard field goal just before halftime, OSU tried an optical illusion.

Oklahoma State tried to get Texas to miss a field goal by putting up yellow lines on the video board pic.twitter.com/2Kkb7vZs1F — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 31, 2020

Yes, those are yellow vertical lines on the video board designed to look like uprights. The goal was obviously to get Dicker to aim toward the wrong spot and miss the kick.

It didn’t work. Dicker made it to cut OSU’s halftime lead to four.

The optical illusion trick is also better than watching your field goal attempt both in real life and on the video board. That’s what happened to Iowa State’s Connor Assalley a week ago. As he hit the upright on a kick that flew toward the video board he also had to watch it hit the upright on the screen too.

The very large video board at Oklahoma State leads to moments like field goal inception pic.twitter.com/j8QTq5KyR4 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 24, 2020

