Oklahoma State to play Texas A&M in Texas Bowl, rematch from 2019 game

Dec. 3—No. 20 Oklahoma State will play Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 in NRG Stadium.

The Aggies beat the Cowboys in the 2019 Texas Bowl, 24-21. Elijah Robinson will serve as A&M's interim head coach until former Duke coach Mike Elko replaces Jimbo Fisher.

The Cowboys are projected to open as 5.5-point underdogs in the game, per Action Network. It will be their second trip to Houston this year.

