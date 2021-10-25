Oklahoma State, Penn State, Clemson among teams falling in NCAA Re-Rank 1-130

There are shakeups in the Big Ten and Big 12 after some significant losses but the top five of this week's USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 were left unscathed heading into one of the significant weekends of the regular season.

The same teams lead the way: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Michigan.

Oklahoma State's loss to Iowa State drops the Cowboys nine spots to No. 15. After two early losses, the Cyclones leap back into the top 25 at No. 21, up 16 spots from its position a week ago.

Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) breaks up a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) during the first half at Beaver Stadium.

A brutal overtime loss to Illinois sends No. 23 Penn State tumbling down 12 spots and nearly out of the top 25. The Nittany Lions stay ahead of several other Power Five teams under consideration — including No. 27 Virginia, No. 29 North.Carolina State and No. 30 Arizona State — thanks to wins against Wisconsin and Auburn.

Other big movers include No. 32 Oregon State, up 11 after beating Utah, and No. 41 Houston, which is now 6-1 under coach Dana Holgorsen and in first place in the American.

The most noticeable slide came from No. 45 Clemson, which is now 4-3 after losing at Pittsburgh. The Tigers have more losses than in any season since 2014 and are in danger of finishing outside the top three in the ACC Atlantic. Also in the ACC, Virginia Tech is down 16 to No. 64 after losing to Syracuse, raising the temperature under coach Justin Fuente heading into the home stretch.

