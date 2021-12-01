Oklahoma State passes Notre Dame in new College Football Playoff rankings
I know it’s hard to believe based off the whirlwind 24 hours it’s been but believe it or not, there is actually still football to be played this season and Notre Dame still technically has a chance to win a national championship.
Yes, the team who just had their head coach bail after breaking up with them over text message, has a chance at the College Football Playoff (CFP). Following their 45-14 victory at Stanford on Saturday the Irish finished the season 11-1 and now await things to play out both ahead of and behind them in the CFP rankings.
The CFP committee released their latest rankings on Tuesday night and here is how they go:
25-21:
25. Texas A&M
24. Louisiana
23. Houston
22. Arkansas
21. Kentucky
20-16:
20. Clemson
19. San Diego State
18. NC State
17. Utah
16. Wake Forest
15-11:
15. Pitt
14. Oklahoma
13. Iowa
12. BYU
11. Michigan State
10: Oregon
9. Baylor
8. Ole Miss
7. Ohio State
6. Notre Dame
6. Notre Dame (11-1)
Nobody in the nation will be rooting harder for the underdogs all weekend than Notre Dame, who was passed by Oklahoma State this week.
5. Oklahoma State
5. Oklahoma State (11-1)
4. Cincinnati
4. Cincinnati (12-0)
3. Alabama
3. Alabama (11-1)
2. Michigan
2. Michigan (11-1)
1. Georgia
Georgia (12-0)
Win or lose Saturday, Georgia will be in the College Football Playoff. Will they knock Alabama from the playoff is the biggest question.
