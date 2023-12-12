Oklahoma State overcomes turnovers to beat Tulsa in Paycom Center

Dec. 11—Coach Mike Boynton was asked what he would do if he knew Oklahoma State would turn the ball over 28 times to Tulsa.

"I probably wouldn't have showed up," Boynton said. "I don't know if I've ever seen a team win with five more turnovers than field goals made."

But that's what happened Sunday at the Paycom Center as the Cowboys (4-5) beat the Golden Hurricanes, 72-57.

Boynton said the 28 turnovers (OSU's most in one game during the Boynton-era) were the product of an aggressive Tulsa defense and some careless play after the Cowboys got an early lead.

He added that the final score showed how well the team — one that has found multiple ways to lose early in the season — played despite the jarring turnover figure.

"Our effort was sensational," Boyton said. "We hustled back to get ourselves in defensive positions and put ourselves in a great place to win."

The OSU defense held Tulsa to just 19 points off those turnovers, 37 percent shooting from the floor and 15 percent from behind the arc. It was a season-low output from the Golden Hurricanes across the board.

"To force 28 turnovers and lose by double figures is one of the great mysteries," Tulsa coach Eric Konkol said. "Give Oklahoma State credit for the way they got back a number of times. We had a hard time scoring in the half court ... Historically, Coach Boynton's teams have been really good defensively."

Isaiah Miranda makes collegiate debut

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Miranda has more work to do in order to live up to his pedigree — a 7-footer with a 39-inch vertical and a jump shot ranked as a top 60 recruit in the Class of 2022.

Miranda stepped foot on the court for the first time as a college student and made one shot (a dunk), grabbed two rebounds and stole the ball once in four minutes of action.

He was involved in an entanglement with Tulsa's Jarred Hall that led to a double technical foul in the first half and didn't see the floor again until late in the second half.

"He's a fairly emotional kid, and I think having not played in quite some time, he had some nerves," Boynton said. "But I thought in the second half, he allowed his energy to positively impact the game ... He obviously brings something to the table that we don't have in other pieces of our roster, so we're going to continue to explore how he helps."

Quion Williams among team's most versatile players

Sophomore Quion Williams was OSU' second-leading scorer on Sunday with 12 points, making five of six shots, and led the team in rebounds (7) and assists (4).

But Boytnon said Williams takes pride in volunteering for the toughest defensive assignment on the perimeter. Williams' three steals were also a team-high.

"(I'm) really just proud of him embracing that role, trying to figure out ways to impact our team in many ways other than scoring," Boyton said. "He's playing very efficiently on both ends of the floor, and we need that from him."