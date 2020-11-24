Oklahoma State equipment manager allegedly assaulted by Oklahoma fans during rivalry game

An Oklahoma State equipment manager was allegedly assaulted by Oklahoma fans while attempting to retrieve a ball from the stands during their rivalry matchup at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The Oklahoma University police department is currently investigating the incident.

OSU equipment manager suffered broken rib

Oklahoma State kicked a field goal in the second quarter of the Sooners’ 41-13 win on Saturday, and the ball was caught by a fan in the stands behind the goal post.

Per tradition, according to The Oklahoman, Oklahoma fans try to catch opponent’s field goals when they enter the stands before throwing it up and out of the stadium.

After the ball was thrown up once, it was apparently caught by the Oklahoma State equipment manager — who was then involved in a large altercation that had to be broken up by stadium security.

The equipment manager suffered a broken rib in the incident, was punched and had beer thrown on him during the “attack by five adult men OU fans,” according to The Oklahoman.

“The OU Athletics Department is aware of the interaction during Saturday night’s game between some fans and an Oklahoma State team staff member,” the University of Oklahoma statement said, via The Oklahoman. “The matter was immediately turned over to the OU Police Department and is under investigation with the athletics department’s full cooperation.

“No matter the outcome of the investigation, physical contact by any fan with an employee of any team is unacceptable. The department condemns the behavior of the involved fans, and once the individuals are identified, they will be banned from attending any future OU Athletics events.”

The Oklahoma State equipment manager suffered a broken rib during the second quarter of Oklahoma’s 41-13 win on Saturday. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

