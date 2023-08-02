Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy discusses Colorado’s fit in the Big 12

Conference realignment has taken college athletics by storm as of late and one of the more high-profile moves is that of Colorado making its way back to the Big 12 after the 2023 season.

At least one Big 12 coach is excited about the Buffaloes rejoining the league as Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy called the Colorado addition a “really good fit” during a phone interview with BuffZone on Tuesday.

Coach Gundy is entering his 19th season as the Cowboys’ head coach. He was also a player in Stillwater in the late 1980s, so he is well-versed in the old-school ways of the Big 12 and has a lot of history against Colorado.

“I have really good memories of Colorado,” Gundy told BuffZone. “I enjoyed going to Boulder and playing. I think it’s a beautiful stadium. I think the setting is very college footballish, for lack of a better term.”

Coach Gundy also understands the significance of Sanders now being the head coach of the Buffaloes and the excitement that brings to the game of college football.

“I think they’re excited to be in the league and with coach (Deion Sanders) being a part of Colorado football right now, it’s a really good marketing tool for our conference. I’m really excited about Colorado being a part and looking forward to them getting involved.”

It’s easy to see that Gundy is ready for the Buffaloes to be back in the Big 12 to not only take on Sanders but also rekindle some of the traditional rivalries the conference once held.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire