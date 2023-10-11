How Oklahoma State, Mike Boynton responded to IARP ruling on Kansas basketball

STILLWATER — Nearly two years after Oklahoma State was dealt a devastating one-year postseason ban in men’s basketball, the Cowboys watched as another Big 12 program received a far lesser punishment for a similar scandal.

Kansas will have to vacate its wins from the 2017-18 season — including its 2018 Final Four appearance — and was placed on three years probation while head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend were not punished past their self-imposed four-game suspension.

Kansas and OSU were both part of the FBI’s case against college basketball that began in September 2017.

Though the Cowboys’ violations were considered less severe, they received a postseason ban along with a three-year probation and loss of scholarships just days before the 2021-22 season began.

OSU responded to the ruling from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process ruling on Tuesday.

“We agree, as we stated at the time, that the NCAA should be intentional in prescribing penalties that do not negatively impact student-athletes, including bans from postseason play, for violations that occurred years prior,” the university said in a statement. “It is good to see the NCAA make decisions with this intent, even if it was too late to help us.”

Kansas was accused of an alleged pay-for-play scheme involving an Adidas consultant and executive funneling money to two former Jayhawks, including Silvio DeSousa. The case was turned over to the IARP, which ultimately deemed the NCAA’s charges of five Level I violations were actually less egregious Level II and Level III violations.

But OSU did not use the IARP process, which is no longer an option after the Kansas ruling, and lost an appeal.

Former OSU assistant Lamont Evans, who spent one season with the Cowboys under former coach Brad Underwood, was fired after he received federal charges in September 2017. He accepted bribes to link top players with bribe-paying managers and financial advisers. He pleaded guilty to accepting $22,000 in bribes at both universities and was sentenced to three months in prison.

He also received a 10-year show cause twice from the NCAA, restricting him from any athletic-related duties.

OSU was the lone program linked to the scandal to receive a postseason ban.

With the entire case closed, OSU coach Mike Boynton shared his thoughts on X.

“I stand by EVERY SINGLE WORD I’ve said in the past,” he wrote. “That’s all. Going back on DND; I’ve got practice. #LetsWork”

