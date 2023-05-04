Oklahoma State men's basketball: Tracking Cowboys' arrivals, departures in transfer portal

STILLWATER — Two weeks after Oklahoma State’s season ended in the National Invitational Tournament quarterfinals, some roster clarity finally emerged.

Veteran guard John-Michael Wright confirmed Tuesday that he would return next season, taking advantage of his extra season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A transfer from High Point before last season, the 6-foot-1 senior started all 36 games and averaged 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.2 minutes.

The Cowboys will have at least 12 scholarships available next season due to ongoing NCAA sanctions. They utilized 11 last season, leaving a requirement to not use one over the next two seasons.

Guard Caleb Asberry and reserve center Bernard Kouma will not return next season after exhausting their eligibility.

OSU also has a top-10 recruiting class entering that includes four signed players and one unsigned commitment.

That means even with Wright opting to return, the Cowboys’ roster will still undergo significant changes.

Here is a look at each transfer portal arrival and each departure:

More: How Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton plans to improve Cowboys: 'I gotta look in the mirror'

Incoming transfers

Mike Marsh, F, Jacksonville

A 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward, Marsh brings needed depth in the paint for a Cowboys team that lost all three of its big men to the transfer portal. Marsh played two seasons at Jacksonville and averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. Last season, he started 14 of the 22 games he played and averaged 10.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. He also dealt with a shoulder injury. Perhaps one of his most impressive games was the season opener against Duke. He scored 15 points off the bench. Marsh is from Columbia, South Carolina, and began his collegiate career at junior college South Carolina-Salkehatchie. He layed his sophomore season at Dodge City (Kansas) Community College. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Jacksonville Dolphins forward Mike Marsh (12) winces after coming down off the boards during the second half of an ASUN Conference Men's Basketball matchup Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at Jacksonville University's Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Fla. The North Florida Ospreys defeated the Jacksonville Dolphins 76-63. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Javon Small, G, East Carolina

A talented point guard, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Small joins the Cowboys after a breakout sophomore season that was cut short due to a knee injury. Before the injury, he was dynamic in 18 games for the Pirates. He averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He had 100 assists on the season, which was more than any individual OSU player totaled last season. He also committed 61 turnovers. Small, who is from South Bend, Indiana, but went to Arizona Compass Prep, has played in just 34 games over two seasons and has two years of eligiblity remaining. He chose OSU over finalists OU and Ohio State.

Story continues

East Carolina Pirates guard Javon Small (12) steals the ball from Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) in the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Outgoing transfers

Avery Anderson III, G (TCU)

The Cowboys’ most athletic player and top ball defender announced April 4 that he would enter the transfer portal after four seasons with the Cowboys. He averaged 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 109 career games. He had a breakout sophomore season alongside eventual No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham. That year, Anderson averaged a career-best 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds. Anderson averaged 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and a career-high 3.4 assists in 22 games this season before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery.

More: Oklahoma State basketball star Avery Anderson III enters portal as graduate transfer

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) celebrates during a men's Bedlam college basketball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Oklahoma State won 72-56.

Kalib Boone, F (UNLV)

Two days after Anderson announced his departure, Boone became the second program cornerstone to enter the portal as a graduate transfer. A 6-foot-9 highly skilled low-post scorer, Boone averaged 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 123 career games with the Cowboys. He had a breakout sophomore season, shooting a program-record 64.2% while averaging 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Injuries marred his junior year but he became OSU’s best offensive threat this season while averaging a career-best 10.6 points. The Tulsa Memorial graduate opted to stay last season after his twin brother, Keylan, left for Pacific.

More: Oklahoma State basketball forward Kalib Boone enters portal as graduate transfer

Moussa Cisse, C

A dynamic 7-foot-1 defender and shot blocker, Cisse opted for his second transfer after spending the past two seasons with the Cowboys. A five-star recruit, he began his college career at Memphis. But he flourished with the Cowboys, especially defensively. He averaged 1.9 blocks in 61 games at OSU as he anchored a stout defense with his rim protection. This season, he was hampered by an ankle injury he suffered early in Big 12 play and forced him to miss multiple weeks. He still averaged 6.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game.

Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield (25) passes around Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A 6-foot-2 guard and former four-star recruit, Harris spent four injury plagued seasons at OSU and entered the transfer portal on April 28, he announced. He played in just 55 career games and averaged just 2.8 points with the Cowboys largely due to continuous knee injuries. He tore his ACL 22 games into his freshman year, returned for the opener the next season only to tear the same ACL. He did not play in the 2021-22 season but returned this season and played in 32 games. Still, he again tore the same ACL in the Big 12 Tournament, putting his future in doubt.

Oklahoma State guard Chris Harris Jr. (2) looks to pass in the second half during a college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Southern Illinois Salukis at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Woody Newton, G/F (George Mason)

A former Syracuse transfer, the 6-foot-9 junior entered the portal for a second time on April 17, ending a two-year run with the Cowboys. In that span, he appeared in 46 games — starting 13 this season — and averaged 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game. But he was mostly up and down, limiting his production. After shooting nearly 39% from 3 in a limited role at Syracuse, he shot just 29.7% with OSU.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Woody Newton (4) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during a men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Tyreek Smith, F (SMU)

The 6-foot-9 redshirt junior entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on April 19, completing the loss of the Cowboys’ trio of talented big men. A former Texas Tech transfer, Smith was a dynamic and steady force late in the season as he started the final six games. On the year, he averaged 5.2 points and 4.4 rebounds, all career highs. In two seasons with OSU, he averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.

Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Tyreek Smith (23) celebrates after drawing a foul and making a basket during a college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Eastern Washington Eagles in the second round of the NIT at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Sunday, March 19, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSU men's basketball: Tracking Cowboys' movements via transfer portal