Oklahoma State men's basketball adds Florida International guard Arturo Dean from portal

STILLWATER — New Oklahoma State basketball coach Steve Lutz has made his first addition to the roster.

Florida International point guard Arturo Dean announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Wednesday afternoon, coming on the heels of his visit to the campus.

The 5-foot-11 Dean has a variety of skills on both ends of the floor. Over two seasons at FIU, he averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists over 63 career games. He also had 182 steals in that span, with 106 coming last year to lead the nation.

Dean shot 30.1% from 3-point range last season and has shot 42.4% from the floor for his career.

He fills one of the key needs for Lutz as the coach puts his new roster together. The Cowboys lost starting point guard Javon Small to the transfer portal last month.

With five players in the transfer portal and three who graduated, the Cowboys have just three returning players currently expected to stick around: Bryce Thompson, Jamyron Keller and Connor Dow.

The only high school signee the Cowboys had added prior to Lutz’s hiring, four-star recruit Jeremiah Johnson, recently posted on social media his intentions to stick with the program through the coaching change.

Lutz has officially filled three of his five assistant coaching positions as well, including his decision to retain long-time Cowboy Keiton Page.

