Oklahoma State men's basketball adds Texas Tech transfer Robert Jennings

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State basketball coach Steve Lutz is picking up momentum on the recruiting trail, adding his second transfer of the week in Texas Tech forward Robert Jennings II.

Jennings averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds last season, appearing in 31 games and making 10 starts. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound junior, who is originally from DeSoto, Texas, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Jennings’ announcement came at the same time a former Cowboy has been spotted hanging out with OSU assistants on campus.

Ole Miss center Moussa Cisse, who played for the Cowboys from 2021-23 before transferring, has been on campus this week. He averaged 7.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots per game during his time at OSU. Multiple social media posts showed him at the OSU baseball game with basketball staff members Thursday.

With the additions of Jennings and point guard Arturo Dean, the Florida International transfer who signed with the Cowboys earlier this week, OSU now has six spots filled on its roster for the 2024-25 season.

Texas Tech forward Robert Jennings (25) in the huddle during the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament game against Houston, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

