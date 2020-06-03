Oklahoma State LB says he tested positive for coronavirus after attending protest in Tulsa

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga revealed Tuesday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest in Tulsa.

Ogbongbemiga noted he had been “well protective” of himself while attending the protest, and advised others to stay safe if they go out and protest.

After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe. — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 3, 2020

A rising senior at Oklahoma State, Ogbongbemiga earned All-Big 12 second-team honors after logging 100 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception last season. He sent out his own thoughts on the current situation on Saturday.

COVID-19 safety amid protests a concern

Cities across the country have seen mass protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, with several athletes and other sports figures taking part.

As thousands of people gather to send a message about racial inequality and police brutality, some are concerned the protests could lead to further spreading of the virus that has already killed more than 100,000 Americans. Social distancing isn’t really a possibility in packed crowds.

Ogbongbemiga’s diagnosis obviously bolsters those concerns, though there are some ways to mitigate the coronavirus risk.

Amen Ogbongbemiga was one of the top linebackers in the Big 12 last year. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

