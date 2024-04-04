Oklahoma State DE Kody Walterscheid in final season of 11-year sibling tenure

Apr. 3—Kody and Cole Walterscheid are separated in age by five years, but in an Oklahoma State uniform they may as well be twins.

The brothers have never shared the same field in Stillwater, but they've run consecutive five-year and six-year stays in the OSU football program — making 11 total seasons with a Walterscheid on the roster.

In 2014, older brother Cole was the beneficiary of a leap of faith scholarship offer from former defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer. It was his only power-five scholarship offer — largely in part to his thin frame.

"Turned sideways you couldn't see him," OSU head coach Mike Gundy said of a young Cole Walterscheid in a past interview.

Cole morphed into a 6-5, 260 pound machine by the end of his tenure in Stillwater. When all was said and done, he finished his college career with 20 starts. It was before his final season that Gundy offered his younger brother, Kody.

The OSU offer was also Kody's only power-five offer. He silently committed a month later.

"My brother coming here and getting to watch him really made it an easy decision for me," Kody Walterscheid said. "I fell in love with Stillwater during that process and the recruiting process."

The Walterscheid's grew up 3 hours south of Stillwater. A 163-mile trek down I-35 and into northern Texas followed by a 15-minute drive to the west gets you to Muenster, Texas, a town that would not exist without the Walterscheid name. Walterscheid's distant family was among the first to settle in Muenster back in the 1800's.

Kody and Cole's parents, Mel and April Walterscheid, help run Kodiak Oil & Gas in Muenster. When they're not running the family business, they're watching their sons play football at Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State football has played 130 games during the Walterscheid era, Mel and April have been to nearly all of them.

"I think they can count on one hand how many they've missed," Kody Walterscheid said.

Kody is back for his sixth and final season at Oklahoma State, and he has a chance to pass his brother in several career stats. Cole finished his career with 59 tackles and five sacks. Kody is currently at 52 tackles and two sacks.

Originally, Kody wasn't sure if he would even return for 2024. He ultimately decided to with the help of the offseason's movement for returning talent.

"A lot of people coming back, so that kind of made it an easy decision," Walterscheid said. "It's fun. Enjoy the process and enjoy the grind, so it's all good."

Kody will be the last of the Walterscheid's to play at Oklahoma State, with 2024 being the last chapter. The link between the family and the university was improbable from the start. What it created has been even more improbable — two brothers that rose their way to becoming starters for a power-five program.

"I love it here," Walterscheid said. "I don't know where else I'd rather be."