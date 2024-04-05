Oklahoma State hosts Oklahoma in final Big 12 Bedlam Baseball matchup

Apr. 4—This weekend will mark the final conference meetup between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma when they face off for a three-game series in O'Brate Stadium. Don't worry, the series isn't going away in its entirety. OSU head coach Josh Holliday confirmed that in his Thursday meeting with the media.

"I'm excited that we will continue to play the game," Holliday said. "They were good about it too. Who knows what the future holds. The series, if you look at the history, has evolved over time."

As of now, the midweek non conference games appear to remain intact for the future — rotating between Stillwater and Norman for single-game meetings each season from 2025 and beyond.

More than 340 Bedlam baseball games have been played in the 89-year history of the matchup. In the early 80's, the series evolved to a neutral-site approach, with games primarily played in Tulsa and Bricktown. That format held steady until the last decade, when it switched back to campus-only meetings.

All time, OSU holds the edge in the series with 186 wins to 159 losses. In Holiday's head coaching tenure he is 34-13 against the Sooners. The Cowboys have won seven of the past 10 meetings. Four of those wins have been by nine or more runs, including a 14-5 midweek victory in Norman earlier this season.

During that midweek victory, OSU's offense produced 17 hits, second most in the season to this point. Two first inning home runs set the tone and a combined effort from six pitchers got the job done. Things will certainly look different in a series format.

OSU third baseman Tyler Wulfert is doubtful to play this weekend and "won't play anytime soon," according to Holliday. Wulfert left last Sunday's game against West Virginia and did not return.

Cowboy infielder Aidan Meola is still seeking to return to action from his injury sustained in late March, while Outfielder Nolan Schubart has returned from his injury stint and is back at full go.

The injury bug has taken away several OU starters, too. Outfielder John Spikerman is one of two mainstays from the Sooner CWS run two years ago, and he will not bat or play in the field this weekend. Per Tulsa World's Mason Young, Spikerman is recovering from hamate surgery and will potentially be available to pinch run but that would be it.

Oklahoma Utility player Carter Frederick will also miss out on the action based on that same report, and his broken thumb might keep him out the remainder of the season.

For Oklahoma State, Brian Holiday has been far and away the best pitcher on staff, and the best portal addition of the offseason. Holiday ranks in the top two of the Big 12 in ERA, innings pitched, strikeouts and opposing batting average, and he is the solidified Saturday starter.

Sam Garcia has settled in as the Friday night starting pitcher while it's been a pitch-by-committee approach to Sunday games. As a staff, Oklahoma State ranks in the top five nationally in team ERA with a 3.49. Additionally, its 3/1 strikeout to walk ratio ranks ninth nationally.

Here is Oklahoma's projected starting pitchers for the weekend according to okstate.com:

Friday: LHP Braden Davis — 2-2, 5.56 ERA in seven starts; 43 K, 18 BB in 34.0 IP

Saturday: RHP Kyson Witherspoon — 2-2, 1.41 ERA in eight appearances (2 starts); 37 K, 13 BB in 32.0 IP

Sunday: LHP Grant Stevens — 5-0, 3.33 ERA in nine appearances (3 starts); 23 K, 10 BB in 24.1 IP

Oklahoma State will need solid outings on the mound and an equally supportive offensive attack to win the series. Oklahoma currently sits atop the Big 12 standings with a 7-2 conference record through three weekends. The Sooners swept UCF at home and TCU on the road, but dropped two out of three at home against West Virginia. The Cowboys currently are tied for fifth in the standings at 5-4, but have won their past two Big 12 series against TCU and West Virginia.

More Information

Game one: Friday, April 5 at 6 p.m.

Game two: Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m.

Game three: Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m.

All three games streaming on Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Also can be found on the radio at KSPI 93.7 FM and the Varsity Network App

It won't be the final time these two programs ever meet, but it will be the final time as Big 12 foes.