Oklahoma State to Host 3rd Straight NCAA Tournament Regional

Fresh off their Big 12 Tournament title, Oklahoma State and O’Brate Stadium have been selected as one of 16 regional sites for the NCAA Tournament. It’s the third straight season OSU has hosted. It’s the 49th time OSU has hosted a regional which is the fourth most all time.

The Cowboys went 40-17 this season and will find out who they square off with on Memorial Day as the selection show rounds out the regional. The Cowboys host Friday, May 31st-Monday, June 3rd.

The Cowboys have never missed a tournament with Josh Holliday as head coach.

