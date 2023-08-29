Oklahoma State hopes to improve on 'awful' rushing attack from 2022

Aug. 28—Not far removed from the final game of a topsy-turvy 2022 campaign, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy wanted — needed — to diagnose why his team went from vying for a spot in the College Football Playoff to losing to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The Cowboys' starting quarterback hurting his shoulder midway through the season didn't help. Countless injuries to nearly every other position didn't help, either. But there was one thing that stood out above the rest.

"There's no secret," Gundy told News Press, recollecting a meeting he had with his staff in January. "I said, 'We were awful running the ball.'"

Statistically, last year was the worst rushing attack of Gundy's 18-season tenure, with OSU averaging 125.6 yards per game on an underwhelming 3.4 yards per carry.

A part of that problem was an entirely different one: Oklahoma State had eight different offensive linemen play in at least four games. "Musical chairs," as Gundy called it through the latter half of the season, coupled with an inept run game, allowed opposing defenses to make the Cowboys one-dimensional on a weekly basis.

That didn't help either Gunnar Gundy or Garret Rangel — then a redshirt freshman and a true freshman, respectively — as they served as Sanders' backups in 2022. A perfect scenario, Gundy pointed out, would've been how the San Franciso 49ers were able to ride former Iowa State star quarterback Brock Purdy to the NFC Championship Game.

"They didn't put it on his shoulders. They rushed the ball, let (Christian) McCaffrey and those guys make a bunch of plays," Mike Gundy said. "That brought me to the point where, you know, that's pretty smart. We have to be able to do that."

Gunnar Gundy and Rangel are both back for 2023. OSU has also added Alan Bowman, a sixth-year quarterback who played his first three seasons at Texas Tech before spending the previous two at Michigan.

None of the three present the dual-threat capabilities of Sanders, who threw for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns while rushing for another 1,956 yards and 18 scores.

Having an effective run game — an effective, traditional run game — would go a long way toward helping whoever's leading the offense, especially considering the Cowboys plan to get an in-game look at everyone from the aforementioned trio before naming a starter.

"When Spencer was in there," Mike Gundy said, "he was the running back."

The offensive line is expected to be better. It'd be hard for that unit to not be. More than 12 percent of the Cowboys' designed run plays in 2022 had a blown blocking assignment, according to Sports Info Solutions, a figure that ranked 62nd among 65 Power Five teams.

OSU will have somewhat of a different scheme, too, at least one that looks different than the Pokes' offense has as of late. There's no Mason Rudolph or J.W. Walsh, a pair of the program's greatest quarterbacks who were prolific in their own right.

That's led Mike Gundy and Co. to return to an identity his team once possessed, an under-center approach that helped them go back-to-back-to-back seasons (2006-08) averaging more than 200 yards rushing.

"We have the ability to do much more under center than we did last year, and the availability is there if we need to do some of it or we want to do some of it," Mike Gundy said. "We're still gonna look like we've looked, just some change."

The running backs will be key in all of this, of course. They weren't the biggest problem a year ago, but, Gundy said during his final preseason press conference on Thursday afternoon, the Cowboys needed more out of them. They will this year, anyway.

Two of them, Ollie Gordon and Jaden Nixon, are familiar faces. The former is set to be a redshirt freshman, and the latter is on the verge of his redshirt sophomore season. Both Gordon and Nixon played extensive snaps following the injuries to Sanders and Dominic Richardson, the initial starting running back who's since transferred to Baylor.

The transfer portal helped OSU land Elijah Collins, a 6-foot, 220-pound running back who compiled 1,506 yards rushing over the past five seasons at Michigan State. And he doesn't see the harm in sharing the load. That's likely what's going to happen with all three backs bringing something different to the offense.

"It's, like, go out there and give it your all because there's gonna be another guy right behind you who's gonna go out there and do the same thing when he needs a blow or you need a blow," Collins said. "That's kind of the relationship we've been building with one another."

OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn isn't quite sure what his unit will bring this fall. There are questions at nearly every position on that side of the ball.

Those things will sort themselves out through the Cowboys' nonconference schedule, which begins with a season-opening matchup against Central Arkansas this Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+) at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Then Dunn, Mike Gundy, and everyone else will see if the Cowboys' run game has improved from 2022. They want it to be. They need it to be.

"I think we're better than what we were," Dunn said. "I sure as hell hope so."

Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High and more.