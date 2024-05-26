Oklahoma State hits three home runs, tops Arizona 10-4 for Stillwater Super Regional sweep

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Tallen Edwards went deep in the first inning for the first of Oklahoma State's three home runs and the Cowgirls defeated Arizona 10-4 on Saturday to sweep the Stillwater Super Regional.

The Cowgirls scored three runs in the top of the first inning and the only thing that really slowed them down was a long weather delay while they were batting in the fifth inning.

Jilyen Poullard drew a walk to open the game and Edwards followed with a home run to left center. OSU added another run on consecutive wild pitches with Claire Timm batting. She was hit by a pitch later in the at-bat.

Rosie Davis and Timm hit back-to-back home runs in the third and Timm added an RBI double in the fifth before the delay.

Timm, Caroline Wang and Edwards drove in three runs each for Oklahoma State (49-10) and Davis went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Lexi Kilfoyl (26-3) pitched the last four innings for the win.

Oklahoma State advances to the Women’s College World Series beginning Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Carlie Scupin had three hits for Arizona (37-18-1). Starter Aissa Silva (22-6) took the loss. ___

