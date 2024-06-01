Oklahoma State gets shut out in WCWS opener, will face Stanford in elimination game on Friday night

May 31—Oklahoma State got the better of Florida's Keagan Rothrock earlier this season, but in the Women's College World Series opener, the freshman phenom got her revenge. Rothrock dominated the Cowgirl lineup, and as a result OSU lost 1-0 to the Gators on Thursday night at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

The game was a true definition of a pitcher's duel with both Rothrock and OSU's Lexi Kilfoyl allowing two hits each. Just nine total batters reached base safely in the game between both teams.

Sustained offense was a myth throughout the game with each team only having one baserunner reach second base for the entire game. All of the offense came from one swing — a 3-2 up-and-in fastball that Florida's Katie Kisler impressively drove well beyond the right field fence.

The swing was one of the best of the entire first day of games, which alone was enough to win the game for the Gators.

"I really think it was a good softball game," Cowgirl head coach Kenny Gajewski said. "We just came up on the wrong end. They had the one big blow. It felt like a dogfight right from the start."

"A shame we had to waste a pitching gem by Lexi, as well," Gajewski said.

Even with Kilfoyl allowing just one run to an experienced SEC offense, the Cowgirl bats never could figure out Rothrock. She established the tone early and found success on the inside part of the plate, which paired with her riseball nicely. As a result, OSU's hitters were left jammed on nearly every swing.

That was her gameplan, and she executed it.

"My biggest thing was making sure that I'm hitting my locations," Rothrock said. "I think the minute that it starts getting over the plate more, that's when you see the harder base hits start happening. For me, it was trying to get groundballs to my defense, weak pop flies, giving them something they can field."

The Cowgirl offense tried to adjust, but it was in vain.

"We kept moving back off the plate, we kept getting blown up," Gajewski said. "I'm kind of curious to go home and watch this. Probably keep me up all night, but it is what it is. It's part of the growth, part of being here."

Even Oklahoma State's best swing of the night couldn't find any green grass. Sophomore Lexi McDonald timed up a Rothrock fastball and drove it to deep center field. Gajewski thought it might be a home run off the bat, but instead Gator center fielder Kendra Falby lept near the wall and stole extra bases away from McDonald. A tough break for the Cowgirl offense.

With the loss, Oklahoma State drops to 0-1 in the WCWS and will now be forced to stave off elimination for a remainder of bracket play.

That starts with tomorrow night's elimination game against No. 8 Stanford, which will feature the two best pitchers in the country. The Cardinal dropped game one to No. 1 Texas, 4-0, but are backed by the recently appointed USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, NiJaree Canady.

Canady's 0.65 ERA is the best in the country by 0.5 points, and her 310 strikeouts are 45 more than the next best. She's the best that Stanford's got, so the Cowgirls fully expect to see her tomorrow.

"I would imagine we're going to face NiJa," Gajewski said. "Their season is on the line...That's who I think we would see."

Similarly, the expectation is for Lexi Kilfoyl to pitch again in Friday's game.

"When you're in this moment, in this setting, I mean, you just got to go," Gajewski said. "If she doesn't look good, we've got some good options. I'm not worried about that. We got to ride our horse."

Oklahoma State and Stanford are scheduled to play at 8:30 pm on Friday night, with the winner fighting to see another day and the loser seeing its season come to an end.

"I think we play our best ball when it's on the line," Kilfoyl said. "I'm super excited to see how we're going to do down the road, whoever comes at us. We're just going to pound the ball, hit the crap out of the ball, throw the ball as hard as we can. I know we'll come through. It just wasn't our day today."