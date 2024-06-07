Oklahoma State freshman Christian Carroll enters transfer portal

Jun. 6—Oklahoma State freshman Christian Carroll has entered the transfer portal, FloWrestling reported Thursday evening.

Carroll, the No. 1 pound-for-pound recruit in the class of 2023, finished third at the U23 Nationals with Cowboy Wrestling Club on Sunday.

Carroll sat in the lineup as a heavyweight behind Konner Doucet in his true freshman season, but all signs pointed toward him wrestling at 197 pounds next season as he has wrestled at 92 kg this summer. Plus, OSU added former Air Force heavyweight Wyatt Hendrickson via the transfer portal.

The transfer portal closed on May 15 for wrestling, but OSU wrestlers have an extended window because of the coaching change. Carroll expressed his desire for OSU to retain Coleman Scott as head coach just four days before David Taylor was hired.

"MY COACH! Loyal and true! Homegrown!," Carroll wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

FloWrestling reported Carroll opted to add a "do not contact" designation, which means schools are unable to communicate with him unless he initiates the contact first.