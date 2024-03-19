Oklahoma State freshman center Brandon Garrison enters the transfer portal

Mar. 18—Oklahoma State freshman center Brandon Garrison entered the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media.

The move is expected to be the first of several after the university and coach Mike Boynton parted ways on Thursday.

"I want to thank coach Mike and the rest of the coaches for giving me the opportunity to play at the school that I grew up loving," Garrison wrote. "I'm thankful to all the fans of Oklahoma State for supporting me and my teammates even though this year didn't go as planned.

With that being said, and because of the recent coaching change, I believe it's in my best interest to enter the transfer portal to explore what all options are available to me."

Garrison was the brightest young star for OSU basketball this past season. He averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in year one, and his outings against Baylor (20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks) and BYU (21 points and five rebounds) showed his potential.

But all hope is not necessarily lost from keeping him in Stillwater.

His entry reportedly includes a "do not contact" designation, which means that he can reach out to other coaches and schools, but they cannot reach out to him.

Typically, this is done when a player already has a school in mind that he or she wants to transfer to, but it can also be used as a "wait and see" option.

Regardless, losing Garrison would be a massive blow for the Cowboys. With several flashes of greatness in year one, the 6-11, 245 pound center is the No. 1 ranked player in the transfer portal.

Garrison is a Del City native and was a top-45 player in the country and the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma. He chose Oklahoma State over Arkansas, Florida, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Pokes Report's Zachary Lancaster reported that after Boynton's firing, athletic director Chad Weiberg acknowledged the possibility of transferring, but urged the current players to wait until a new coach was hired before making a decision on their futures.

Recruiting outlets such as 247sports and On3 Recruits reported that junior guard Javon Small plans to enter the portal, as well. But he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is "not officially in the transfer portal."

Small may still decide to "officially" enter his name in the portal at a later date pending the results of the nationwide search to replace Boynton.