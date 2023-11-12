Oklahoma State football's win streak snapped in historic fashion to UCF & more key stats

A week after an emotional Bedlam victory, Oklahoma State fell flat.

The No. 15-ranked Cowboys suffered a 45-3 loss at UCF in Orlando on Saturday, snapping a five-game winning streak in disastrous fashion.

OSU (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) remained in the hunt for a Big 12 championship game appearance, but the path got tougher.

Here is a look at the loss through the numbers:

Historic loss for the Cowboys

1997: The last time an opponent under .500 beat a team ranked in the top 15 of The Associated Press poll by 40 or more points. No. 11 Texas lost 66-3 to UCLA that year.

0-27: OSU’s record under coach Mike Gundy when the Cowboys trail by 24 or more points in a game. The Cowboys were down 24-0 in the second quarter.

Ollie Gordon II’s hot streak comes to close

25: Rushing yards by Cowboys superstar Ollie Gordon II, his lowest total since rushing for 12 yards against South Alabama in Week 3. It’s also his second-lowest total of the season and it snaps a streak of six straight games of at least 121 rushing yards.

12: Carries by Gordon for an average of 2.1 yards. It’s his lowest usage since carrying the football only three times against South Alabama.

-6: Rushing yards by OSU after one half. This came on nine attempts, seven by Gordon. It’s the Cowboys’ lowest first-half total this season, though they did have zero yards in the opening half at Arizona State and just 2 in the first half against South Alabama.

52: Overall yards on the ground for the Cowboys, who entered with an average of 180.2 yards per game against a UCF defense that was one of the worst nationally, allowing an average of 227.1 yards per game.

UCF’s offense overpowers Cowboys

592: Total offensive yards by the Knights, the most allowed by the Cowboys this season.

92: Yards on a touchdown run by UCF’s RJ Harvey, the longest run allowed by the Cowboys in program history. The last player to break off a 90-yard run was Nebraska’s Calvin Jones on Oct. 10, 1992.

206: Rushing yards by Harvey, last week’s Big 12 co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Gordon. Harvey scored three touchdowns.

208: Combined receiving yards by UCF’s Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson on just seven total receptions. Hudson caught three touchdowns.

373: Yards accounted for by UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who passed for 299 yards and rushed for 74.

Turnovers doom Cowboys, boost Knights

4: Turnovers by the Cowboys, nearly equaling their total in the past five games. OSU had committed just five turnovers in that span while forcing 13 on defense.

1: Turnover forced by the Cowboys, a fumble off a sack by linebacker Collin Oliver that linebacker Xavier Benson recovered.

3: Interceptions thrown by OSU quarterback Alan Bowman, his highest total as a Cowboy. The trio of interceptions are also one more than he had thrown over the past five games. 1: Fumble by Gordon, which came on OSU’s opening drive. It snapped a streak of five straight games in which the Cowboys scored on their first possession.

