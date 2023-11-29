How Oklahoma State football's Trey Rucker has become 'quiet leader' for Cowboys

STILLWATER — Three years ago, Trey Rucker understood the risk.

He had just undergone foot surgery after his second season at Wake Forest. Entering the transfer portal was no sure thing.

But he took everything a step further.

He chose Oklahoma State in the spring of 2021. And he picked the Cowboys as a walk-on.

“I always take that risk on myself, because if you don’t bet on yourself, how you gonna win?” Rucker told The Oklahoman in August.

But that was just the first step in a winding journey for the safety.

As the 18th-ranked Cowboys prepare for their second Big 12 Championship Game in three seasons when they face No. 7-ranked Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, there is veteran stability in the secondary with Rucker.

OSU redshirt senior safety Trey Rucker (9) has had ups and downs on and off the field. But he's become a key leader for the Cowboys at the right time.

No longer a walk-on, the redshirt senior is a key part of the Cowboys’ success despite rocky periods on and off the field.

“He’s a knucklehead,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “He’ll get into something, as you know. But he’s a good young man. He’s got a good heart. And he has been a real quiet leader.”

There is perhaps no better way to put it.

Rucker has had multiple legal issues since arriving in Stillwater. The latest happened in September when the 22-year-old was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Prosecutors filed it as a felony because they allege it is his second alcohol-related offense. Rucker has a court appearance scheduled in January.

He also missed the 2022 regular season due to an eligibility issue but returned for the bowl loss to Wisconsin in late December.

“He’s been another guy that’s been a special fit for us,” Gundy said. “He came in and we didn’t really know what we had. He was kind of a knucklehead. He had to go through a transition to get to the point of where he is now.

“He’s really focused and zoomed in now. He wasn’t at all. He was kind of a guy that floated, so he couldn’t help us as much. We kinda had to try to rein him in.”

The result is a complete change.

Rucker has been the catalyst for comebacks and victories the past two weeks. He had the crucial interception that flipped the game in Houston. He had the game-winning fumble in double overtime Saturday to top BYU and clinch a spot in Arlington and earn the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honor.

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Trey Rucker (9) recovers a fumble from BYU's Jake Retzlaff (12) during the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s been a life experience, because it changed me as a man just being out here,” Rucker said before the season. “I’m very humbled to be out here.

“I went through some struggles, but I grew from that, so it’s nothing to me now. I’m excited to be here, excited to be on the field.”

Rucker, who has not been available for interviews since the preseason, has won over those around the OSU program.

Gundy and other coaches respect him. Rucker’s teammates love him.

“Seeing him be able to do that is really heartfelt, because it's like seeing my little brother shine,” linebacker Xavier Benson said. “He's finally getting it, man. I love seeing it.”

But the journey was far from easy.

After two seasons at Wake Forest, he underwent surgery and opted to leave. Not a single school offered a scholarship.

His parents had moved to Broken Arrow the year before, so he opted to be closer to them. And OSU had in-state tuition. So, on the last day of registration for spring classes, he enrolled. The Cowboys had an open walk-on spot.

He was practicing soon after.

“It’s been on ever since,” Rucker said.

Oklahoma State's Trey Rucker (9) recovers a fumble in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

The Cowboys at first did not understand exactly where he fit on the field. He played mostly special teams in 2021. But Rucker was a revelation at safety in the bowl game last season. This season, he’s been under fire for coverage breakdowns at times. But he’s a reliable tackler and strong at stopping the run.

Rucker has gone from expecting to get about 40 snaps per game to rarely, if ever, leaving the football field. He’s played 810 of 840 possible defensive snaps this season.

He’s also shown a remarkable dedication to improving.

Rucker and Benson often stay up late watching film.

“After games, we'll be up late just running the games through our minds, coming up to the facility getting some more stuff we can watch,” Benson said.

Rucker is up to 87 tackles on the season. He’s accounted for three turnovers, all coming in the past two games.

And the joy his teammates have for his success is evident. Taking a risk was worth it.

“It comes as no surprise to me,” linebacker Collin Oliver said. “You see it all come to fruition now. Teams are going to try to test him. He's showing why they shouldn’t do that. I’m just real proud of him.”

Big 12 Championship Game

No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (ABC)

