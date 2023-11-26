How Oklahoma State football's Trey Rucker sealed win over BYU, clinched Big 12 title spot

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker is quickly becoming a defensive hero.

A week ago, he had an interception that flipped the game for the Cowboys in Houston. On Saturday, he sealed a 40-34 double-overtime win over BYU by stripping and grabbing the football from Rex Isaac in one motion.

It sent the Cowboys to the Big 12 Championship Game for a second time in three seasons.

“What can you say? A guy like Rucker that’s been around the program and decided to become a leader, works hard, plays hard and competes,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “Then in the end, the drill, we work on that all the time like most teams in the country.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him and our accomplishment.”

Rucker, a redshirt senior, had six tackles on the day. And it appeared he was on the way to another one until he ripped the ball loose.

It led to an on-field celebration that officials halted for a review that was ultimately confirmed.

“I’m so proud of him,” first-year defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said. “Back-to-back weeks with huge plays that we needed to have.”

Nardo paused.

“Gah.”

Rucker has become a reliable tackler for the Cowboys. And so much so that he was disappointed he missed two earlier tackles.

Then Gundy walked up to him.

“I looked him in the eye and said, ‘Ruck, man, you gotta wrap these guys up and get them down. You’re a good tackler,’” Gundy said.

Rucker took that to heart.

Later, he finished the game.

“It comes as no surprise to me,” OSU linebacker Collin Oliver said. “I enjoy watching Trey in practice, the position he gets himself in to make plays like that. You’re seeing it all come to fruition right now.”

