How do Oklahoma State football's transfer portal gains, losses stack up a year later?

STILLWATER — A year ago at this time, the transfer portal was exit-only for Oklahoma State football, and several players had already hit the door.

By late December, the Cowboys were pinned among the biggest losers in the transfer portal.

Yet OSU coach Mike Gundy rallied his staff and replenished the roster with a solid class of incoming transfers. But skepticism remained, since many of the incoming Cowboys were not from Power Five programs.

Gundy dipped into the mid-major level, and even went further down, with Division II and Division III additions.

But having compiled a 9-4 record with a Big 12 Championship Game appearance, it looks more like the Cowboys were victorious in the portal.

Here’s a breakdown of what the season looked like for those who came in and those who went out:

More: Oklahoma State football: Which Cowboys are in transfer portal? Here's the list.

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman, left, celebrates a touchdown with Dalton Cooper against BYU this season. Cooper and Bowman are two of the Cowboys' biggest transfer portal additions from last offseason.

OSU’s top incoming transfers this season

Here’s a look at the top 10 most impactful incoming transfers for 2023, based on their contributions this season:

1. Dalton Cooper, offensive lineman

The Cowboys’ most consistent offensive lineman, whose move to left tackle coincided with the streamlined rushing attack that turned around the offense. Pro Football Focus gave Cooper the second-highest offensive grade among OSU starters behind Ollie Gordon II.

2. Alan Bowman, quarterback

He wasn’t always flashy, but he was reliable, throwing for 3,058 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 59.7% of his passes.

3. Anthony Goodlow, defensive end

Particularly strong in run defense, Goodlow had 40 tackles with six for loss and two sacks, becoming a leader on a new-look defensive line.

4. Justin Kirkland, nose tackle

His stats won’t wow you, but his ability to fill holes in the middle of the line of scrimmage was a big key to linebacker Nick Martin’s breakout season. Kirkland had 22 tackles of his own, including a season-high five in the Big 12 title game.

5. Leon Johnson III, receiver

The Division III transfer was set to redshirt until injuries forced him into action in mid-October. Without a catch until the eighth game of the year, Johnson ultimately finished third on the team in receiving yards with 453, plus a touchdown, on 29 catches.

More: Oklahoma State football running back Jaden Nixon enters transfer portal, per report

OSU receiver Leon Johnson III catches a pass against Cincinnati this season. Johnson, a transfer, was set to redshirt until injuries forced him into the lineup. He became the Cowboys' third-leading receiver.

6. Josiah Johnson, tight end

The former UMass quarterback was reliable as a receiver, and his blocking skills grew stronger as the season went on. He finished with 163 yards and a touchdown on 21 catches.

7. Elijah Collins, running back

Injuries derailed his season late, but he was solid when he got chances, rushing 30 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

8. De’Zhaun Stribling, receiver

The junior looked like he had a chance to be the Cowboys’ go-to outside receiver early in the season, but an injury wiped him out for the last nine games. He had 198 yards on 14 catches through four games and was able to redshirt.

9. Ian Edenfield, tight end

A Division II transfer provided the blocking capabilities that were asked of him as an extra tight end.

10. Justin Wright, linebacker

Established himself as a leader on defense, despite playing in just two games before needing season-ending knee surgery. He said he plans to apply for a medical hardship waiver for a seventh year of eligibility.

Honorable mention

Noah McKinney, offensive line: Appeared in 12 games, primarily on special teams.

Kenneth Harris, defensive back: Redshirted, playing in four games, mostly on special teams.

More: Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy's son, Gunnar Gundy, enters transfer portal, per reports

How OSU’s outgoing transfers fared

Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) transferred to Ole Miss last offseason. But he did not win the starting job and was used in a very limited role.

Here’s a look at the top 10 players who departed OSU after the 2022 season based on how they fared in their new locations:

A second-team All-Pac-12 selection on the second-ranked team in the country. He had 13 pass breakups and three interceptions to go with 42 tackles, including five for loss and two sacks.

2. Thomas Harper, safety, Notre Dame

Made 10 starts and finished with 39 tackles, including six for loss and a pair of sacks, plus three pass breakups.

3. Mason Cobb, linebacker, Southern Cal

Though his missed-tackle issues followed him to USC, he led the Trojans with 77 tackles and was third on the team with seven tackles for loss.

4. Ben Kopenski, defensive end, Tulsa

The former walk-on at OSU had an impactful final season, racking up 52 tackles while leading the team in tackles for loss with 13.5 and sacks with 8.5.

5. J.P. Richardson, receiver, TCU

The No. 2 receiver in receptions (46) and yards (536), and third in touchdowns (3) for the Horned Frogs.

More: Why self-scouting is key for Bryan Nardo, Oklahoma State football ahead of Texas Bowl

Texas defensive back Ryan Watts, left, tries to tackle TCU receiver JP Richardson earlier this season. Richardson, an OSU, transfer, became one of the Horned Frogs' top receivers.

6. Bryson Green, receiver, Wisconsin

Blaine Green’s twin brother finished second for the Badgers in receiving with 375 yards and a touchdown on 25 catches.

7. Stephon Johnson Jr., receiver, Houston

The sophomore was fourth for the Cougars in receiving with 277 yards on 24 catches and three touchdowns, including the Hail Mary catch on the final play to beat West Virginia.

8. Trace Ford, defensive end, OU

A lightning rod for Bedlam angst, Ford appeared in all 12 games and recorded 16 tackles with 3.5 for loss, plus an interception and three pass breakups.

9. Eli Russ, offensive lineman, Troy

The Ardmore native from Plainview High School started all 12 games at center this season.

10. Kanion Williams, safety, Tulsa

Played in nine games, finishing with 37 tackles and an interception.

Honorable mention

Caleb Etienne, offensive lineman, BYU: Made four starts and appeared in 11 total games.

Spencer Sanders, quarterback, Ole Miss: The second-stringer for the Rebels completed 19 of 29 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns to go with 45 rushing yards over nine games.

Braylin Presley, receiver, Tulsa: Had 122 receiving yards on 11 catches, plus another 19 yards on six rushing attempts.

Scott Wright covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Scott? He can be reached at swright@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @ScottWrightOK. Sign up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys newsletter to access more OSU coverage. Support Scott’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

Texas Bowl

No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

KICKOFF: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at NRG Stadium in Houston (ESPN)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ranking Oklahoma State football transfer portal gains, losses for 2023