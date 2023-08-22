Who are Oklahoma State football's top breakout candidates? Ollie Gordon, Jaden Bray ...

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State is roughly two-thirds of the way through preseason football camp, so coach Mike Gundy and his staff are beginning to work toward setting depth charts.

When last we spoke to him, Gundy said he was not closing in on a starting quarterback announcement, but some players are beginning to emerge at other positions.

Who is the top candidate to be a breakout performer this season?

Wright: Alright, we’ll go draft style, three rounds. And as we’ve established in the past, I’m a nice guy, so Jacob, you get the first pick. But let’s set the limit for who is eligible, because, for instance, Kendal Daniels was only a part-time starter last year, and Collin Oliver is playing a new position. But we already know they’re going to be significant players. So they’re off limits. Newcomers are fair game.

Unruh: How kind of you, Scott. I'm going to take a player who could be obvious to most: Alan Bowman. Sure, he's 23 years old and he's now at his third college but he's also appeared in just six games and thrown 11 passes since 2020. He's also locked in a quarterback battle in camp, but I'm betting Mike Gundy goes with the veteran. Bowman has impressed his teammates with his ability to connect to them and he's impressed with his play in practice as well. It's easy to overlook Bowman considering his veteran status, but he'll make his presence known.

More: Now a nose guard, Oklahoma State football's Collin Clay excited by role in new defense

Wright: With my first pick, I’m going with a guy I think becomes a favorite target of Bowman: Jaden Bray. We’ve seen glimpses of what this kid can do. Last year, despite injuries and limited playing time, he still furthered himself as a receiver. He was so raw when he came in two years ago, but he’s ready to pop now. With the depth at outside receiver, it’s going to be a battle for snaps, but I think Bray offers a lot of upside that will help him get on the field plenty.

Unruh: Good one. I really like Bray and his potential. His jump-ball ability will be fun for sure.

OK, with my second pick, I’m taking another offensive player. Give me running back Ollie Gordon II. We might be hard-pressed to find a more electric player on offense. His strong finish last season as a true freshman was an indication of what could come. And with the loss of Dominic Richardson to the portal among other ballcarriers, Gordon should get the bulk of carries.

And I’ll be honest, he’s got a sweet spin move. That’s worth this pick alone.

More: Can Oklahoma State football preserve depth at running back behind Ollie Gordon?

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) celebrates after a touchdown during a college football game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. West Virginia won 24-19.

Wright: I’m all for that simply for the potential for a big, bold “OLLIE G.” headline in the newspaper.

Next, I’m sticking on the offensive side of the ball. I’m sitting here with a bag full of tortilla chips, so what do I need? Queso. Jason Brooks Jr., the man they call Queso, is perfectly suited for the new blocking schemes on the offensive line. At left guard, he will get chances to pull and show his agility, or drive ahead and show his physicality.

He already looked like OSU’s best run blocker when he got a few starts last year, but I think he should improve in pass protection and by the end of the year, I expect him to be the team’s most consistent blocker overall.

Unruh: Look, I’m never going to argue with Queso. So versatile on chips, burritos, burgers, etc.

Mmmm.

But I should get back on topic.

We have essentially left the defense alone. So, give me another big man up front: Collin Clay.

The former Putnam City star and Arkansas transfer has caught the attention of nearly everybody this offseason. Now healthy, he can be a force at the nose guard position alongside Justin Kirkland.

And Collin is just an all-around nice kid, one you root for to have success.

OK, Scott. You’re up. Bring us home.

More: After Oklahoma State football's Lyrik Rawls 'sat back' to develop, he's ready to shine

Oklahoma State’s Trey Rucker (9) runs drills during an OSU Spring football practice at Sherman E. Smith Training Center in Stillwater, Okla., Monday, April 10, 2023.

Wright: Let’s close this thing out with another defender. There are a few directions I thought about going here. Linebackers Justin Wright and Nick Martin are both good options. Defensive ends Anthony Goodlow and Xavier Ross both crossed my mind, especially after the story I wrote recently about Ross’ preseason buzz.

But I’m going to take Trey Rucker. The redshirt senior safety came to OSU in the spring of 2021, transferring from Wake Forest and accepting a walk-on spot. He has battled through off-field and academic issues, but seems to have come out the other side with a more mature perspective on the opportunity ahead of him.

He had a big impact in the bowl game last December and I think that sparked something for him moving to the Bryan Nardo defense. At 6 feet, 207 pounds, he has the body to be physical in the run game, but the coverage skills to lock guys down.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football: Ollie Gordon is OSU's top breakout candidate