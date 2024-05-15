How Oklahoma State football's Parker Robertson learned he was no longer a Cowboys walk-on

STILLWATER — With a highlight video and a special phone call from Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, walk-on safety Parker Robertson learned that he was no longer a walk-on.

A consistent contributor on special teams who also has seen time on defense, Robertson has appeared in 26 games the past two seasons, recording 20 tackles. As a redshirt sophomore last year, he had 13 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 14 games — all of which contributed to him earning a scholarship.

“We’d love to put you on scholarship — way overdue,” Gundy said in the video sent to Robertson while he was with his family. “You’re trustworthy, you’re loyal, you’re a tough guy. You’re what Oklahoma State football is all about. Very proud of you, excited for you, man.

“We’re thrilled to death to put you on scholarship.”

More: Why Oklahoma State recruited Gunnar Wilson at linebacker before he played the position

Before joining the Cowboys, Robertson was prepared to walk away from football late in his high school career.

His older brother had attended Oklahoma State, and Robertson considered the same path, without football as an option.

But midway through his senior year of high school at Dallas Christian, OSU offered a preferred walk-on spot, and he jumped at the opportunity.

After redshirting in 2021, Robertson has been a reliable contributor on special teams the past two years.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football gives Parker Robertson a scholarship via video