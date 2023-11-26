Oklahoma State football's Ollie Gordon again linked to Barry Sanders, Cowboys' 'Superman'

STILLWATER — Barry Sanders and Ollie Gordon II. Two names again linked together in Oklahoma State history.

First, it was Gordon joining Sanders’ as the only OSU players with back-to-back games rushing for 250 yards or more.

Now, in Saturday’s remarkable 40-34 double-overtime win against BYU to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game, Gordon again tied a mark set by Sanders.

Gordon rushed for five touchdowns in the game, something only done by Sanders, who accomplished it three times.

“It feels great,” Gordon said. “Being put in the same category as a name like Barry Sanders around here, that’s Superman around here. It’s really cool, honestly.”

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates his touchdown in the second overtime of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon, who rushed for 166 yards, scored all of his touchdowns after halftime, helping OSU rally from a 24-6 deficit. His third came with 53 seconds remaining in regulation.

Then he scored in each overtime, leaping through a BYU defender and over receiver Brennan Presley for the game-winning score.

“I saw BP slide over and get the block,” Gordon said. “And I would have ran through it but I didn’t want to step on BP. So, I just went over BP so I didn’t land on him or nothing. We need BP next week. We don’t need no fingers stepped on, no hands, no legs, nothing stepped on. It was more looking out for BP.”

That touchdown was special, though.

It sent OSU to Arlington, Texas, just a short drive from Gordon’s hometown Fort Worth. And it tied him with Sanders again in a season in which the two are often compared statistically.

But which time being mentioned alongside Sanders means the most?

“I think that one has to, honestly,” Gordon said. “That’s crazy. Or the back-to-back 200 games, because Barry was the only one to do that. It’s one of those two.”

