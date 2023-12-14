Oklahoma State football's Ollie Gordon II named unanimous All-American

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II became the 10th Cowboy football player to be named a unanimous first-team All-American.

The Doak Walker Award winner was named Thursday to the American Football Coaches Association All-America team, completing Gordon’s list of the five required team selections to earn unanimous status.

A 6-foot-1, 211-pound sophomore, Gordon leads the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing yards with 1,614 and yards from scrimmage with 1,940. Additionally, he leads in 100-yard rushing games (8), 150-yard rushing games (5), 250-yard rushing games (2) and carries of at least 30 yards (14), 40 yards (7) and 70 yards (2). He is second in rushing touchdowns (20), total touchdowns (21) and all-purpose yards (1,940).

He is the fifth unanimous All-American in the Mike Gundy coaching era, and the first since Chuba Hubbard in 2019.

What is a unanimous All-American?

Based on the guidelines established in 2002, unanimous All-American status requires selection to the teams of five organizations: AFCA, Walter Camp Foundation, Football Writers Association of America, the Associated Press and The Sporting News.

Gordon was a first-team selection to all five of those teams, and in some cases was the only running back selected to the first team.

OSU’s unanimous All-Americans

Based on the current standards, OSU now has 10 players (11 selections) named unanimous All-Americans, with receiver Justin Blackmon earning the honor in both 2010 and 2011. Here’s the full list:

Bob Fenimore, RB, 1945*

Terry Miller, RB, 1977

Leslie O’Neal, DE, 1985

Barry Sanders, RB, 1988

Alonzo Mayes, TE, 1997*

Russell Okung, OL, 2009

Justin Blackmon, WR, 2010-11

James Washington, WR, 2017

Chuba Hubbard, RB, 2019

Ollie Gordon II, RB, 2023

*-Fenimore and Mayes were on all five first teams currently designated as NCAA selectors, but Fenimore was not on all 10 of the selecting first teams used in 1945 and Mayes was not on all six of the selecting first teams in 1997, so neither appears on the official NCAA list of unanimous All-America selections.

