How Oklahoma State football's Ollie Gordon II ran his 'butt off' in loss to Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Ollie Gordon II fully believes no Oklahoma State running back should ever lose a 1-on-1 battle with a cornerback.

So, the Cowboys’ electrifying ballcarrier made sure to live up to his promise.

With 6:33 left in the opening quarter Saturday, Gordon bounced to the left sideline on a run. He outran Iowa State star defensive back T.J. Tampa. Then, Gordon pushed through a tackle attempt by defensive back Ben Nikkel.

And Gordon thought he was home free.

“I took that 1-on-1 on and got by him,” Gordon said. “But I kinda got off the gas. I was a little tired.”

Gordon didn’t make it to the end zone, but he did gain 71 yards — the longest play of the season for the Cowboys.

It was still the best sign for the Cowboys in their 34-27 loss to the Cyclones. The dynamic version of Gordon was in full effect.

Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State: Five takeaways from Cowboys' loss to Cyclones

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Treyveon McGee (24), linebacker Caleb Bacon (50) and defensive lineman J.R. Singleton (58) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 34-27. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The sophomore rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries, an average of 6.7 yards per carry. It was far different from last week’s loss to South Alabama in which he rushed just three times for 12 yards.

Gordon now has three games with double-digit carries. Two resulted in 100-yard rushing games.

“He ran his freaking butt off,” OSU quarterback Alan Bowman said.

Bowman also pointed to Gordon’s pass protection and other things he does for the team.

But there was no denying the Cowboys’ offense was better with Gordon effectively rushing the football.

“We felt like there were some things we could do rushing the ball that gave us a chance to move the ball and score points,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “The style of defense with them, it was a little more pounding guy, a bigger guy based on their style of defense.”

OSU rushed for 131 yards. Jaden Nixon was the only other running back to carry the football, rushing twice for 5 yards.

More: Oklahoma State football can't stop Rocco Becht & more stats from loss vs. Iowa State

Cameron Epps, Kendal Daniels pick up slack for absent Lyrik Rawls

After starting the first three games at safety, redshirt sophomore Lyrik Rawls did not travel with the team to Iowa State.

Gundy did not specify why Rawls was absent, simply stating that he was not on the trip.

Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo added that Rawls, “wasn’t ready to go this week, and that hurt us a lot not having him today.”

Redshirt freshman Cameron Epps started in Rawls’ place and played most of the game, with the occasional appearance by reserve walk-on Parker Robertson. Epps finished with a career-high 10 tackles, matching fellow safety Kendal Daniels for the team lead.

Nardo said Daniels’ performance stood out amid a secondary that struggled in pass coverage at times.

“I thought Kendal Daniels played probably his most complete game,” Nardo said. “I thought he triggered and fit and started to get a really good feel for what that position needs to do. Now we just need to shore up some other things on top of it.”

More: OSU football's Bryan Nardo returns to Iowa State with the defense he learned there

Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) breaks a tackle from Oklahoma State Cowboys' safety Cameron Epps (7) and runs for first down during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

OSU receivers struggle at times to get open

There were times, especially late, that it appeared the Cowboys just had no open receivers for Bowman.

And that was a problem.

“They play a lot of match and man coverage, and we knew it coming into the game,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “What we didn’t want to do was get into a shootout. They have got really good corners, really good defensive backs.

“They play this — I don’t know what you want to call it, it’s almost like a two-man type of coverage. And they’ve had a lot of success with it and their situational calls. They matched up with us tonight.”

Dunn pointed to the final interception thrown by Bowman. Redshirt freshman Talyn Shettron was the target, a young receiver who was covered up by star T.J. Tampa.

“Now, you gotta get separation,” Dunn said. “You gotta break. Like the last play, for example, we got Shettron coming across. He continued to climb just a little bit. If he levels that out, he creates a surface for the quarterback.

“So we talk about getting negative. It’s a young guy. When you talk about younger people playing, that’ll probably never happen to him again. So you’ll see him in a couple years, he’s running the same route and that won’t happen again.

“Not that the pick’s on him. But in that situation, that would’ve helped Bowman get a little better target.”

'I'm a fighter': How Oklahoma State football's Talyn Shettron overcame series of injuries

Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler (17) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Grass footing an issue at times

Jack Trice Stadium’s tall grass felt more like a slip and slide at times.

The Cowboys had multiple players slip — with at least one leading to an Iowa State touchdown as D.J. McKinney slipped trying to make a turn to chase a receiver.

“It was kind of hard to get a grip the first quarter, the first few series,” OSU cornerback Korie Black said. “The grass was real slippery out there. But once we got our feet settled in out there it was better for us.”

Gundy said he saw players from both teams have issues as well.

“It’s a soft surface,” Gundy said. “We had some guys slip. They had some guys slip.”

More: Identifying Oklahoma State football's most unexpected concerns, top breakout players

Is OSU’s bye week coming at right time?

A year ago, the Cowboys had a bye week before starting Big 12 play. Then injuries took a toll late and the season unraveled.

After two straight losses, OSU gets another early bye week, this time a week later.

Is this a good time for it?

“I think they’re all good times,” Gundy said. “Once you’ve played four or five games, it’s about time for an open week. It’s as good as any.”

More: What Oklahoma State football's Alan Bowman had to say about first full game as Cowboys' QB

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football's usage of Ollie Gordon a lone bright spot