Oklahoma State football's Mike Gundy, Ollie Gordon II earn top honors in All-Big 12 awards
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II got his first major honor of the season, being named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.
And OSU’s Mike Gundy added to the haul with the Coach of the Year honor.
As the 18th-ranked Cowboys enter the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 7 Texas, set for 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Gordon leads the nation in rushing with 1,580 yards and is second in rushing touchdowns with 20.
Gundy, who shared on Monday that he cast his Coach of the Year vote for West Virginia's Neal Brown, pulled the Cowboys out of a hole with a dismal 2-2 start, rallying to reach the Big 12 title game for the second time in three years.
2023 All-Big 12 Football First Team
OFFENSE
Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School
QB Dillon Gabriel# Oklahoma Sr. Mililani, Hawaii/UCF
RB Ollie Gordon II# Oklahoma State So. Fort Worth, Texas/Euless Trinity
RB Tahj Brooks Texas Tech Sr. Manor, Texas/Manor
FB Ben Sinnott1 Kansas State Jr. Waterloo, Iowa/Columbus Catholic
WR Javon Baker UCF Sr. Atlanta, Ga./Alabama
WR Drake Stoops Oklahoma Sr. Norman, Okla./Norman North
WR Xavier Worthy2! Texas Jr. Fresno, Calif./Central East
TE Jared Wiley TCU Sr. Temple, Texas/Texas
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders1 Texas Jr. Denton, Texas/Ryan
OL Dominick Puni Kansas Sr. St. Charles, Mo./Central Missouri
OL Cooper Beebe1 Kansas State Sr. Kansas City, Kan./Piper
OL Patrick Paul Houston Jr. Houston, Texas/Jersey Village
OL Kelvin Banks Jr.2 Texas So. Humble, Texas/Summer Creek
OL Zach Frazier1@ West Virginia Jr. Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior
PK Bert Auburn Texas Jr. Flower Mound, Texas/Flower Mound
KR/PR Xavier Worthy Texas Jr. Fresno, Calif./Central East
DEFENSE
DL Tre’mon Morris-Brash UCF 5th Richmond, Va./St. John’s College
DL Nelson Ceaser Houston Jr. Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point
DL Austin Booker Kansas So. Greenwood, Ind./Minnesota
DL Byron Murphy II Texas Jr. DeSoto, Texas/DeSoto
DL T’Vondre Sweat# Texas Sr. Huntsville, Texas/Huntsville
LB Danny Stutsman Oklahoma Jr. Windermere, Fla./Foundation Academy
LB Nickolas Martin Oklahoma State So. Texarkana, Texas/Pleasant Grove
LB Jaylan Ford1 Texas Sr. Frisco, Texas/ Lone Star
DB Jeremiah Cooper Iowa State So. El Paso, Texas/Andress
DB T.J. Tampa 2 Iowa State Sr. St. Petersburg, Fla./Lakewood
DB Cobee Bryant1 Kansas Jr. Evergreen, Ala./Hillcrest
DB Billy Bowman Oklahoma Jr. Denton, Texas/Ryan
DB Beanie Bishop Jr. West Virginia Sr. Louisville, Ky./Minnesota
P Austin McNamara Texas Tech Sr. Gilbert, Ariz./Highland
A tie resulted in an additional honoree at TE.
- Unanimous selection
1 - First Team selection in 2022
2 - Second Team selection in 2022.
! - First Team selection in 2021.
@ - Second Team selection in 2021.
Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.
2023 All-Big 12 Football Second Team
OFFENSE
Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School
QB Will Howard Kansas State Sr. Downingtown, Pa./Downingtown West
RB Devin Neal Kansas Jr. Lawrence, Kan./Lawrence
RB Jonathon Brooks Texas So. Hallettsville, Texas/Hallettsville
FB Stevo Klotz Iowa State Jr. Chaska, Minn./Chaska
WR Jaylin Noel Iowa State Jr. Kansas City, Mo./Park Hill
WR Brennan Presley Oklahoma State Sr. Tulsa, Okla./Bixby
WR Adonai Mitchell Texas Jr. Missouri City, Texas/Georgia
TE Kole Taylor West Virginia Jr. Grand Junction, Colo./LSU
OL Kingsley Suamataia BYU So. Orem, Utah/Oregon
OL Luke Kandra Cincinnati Jr. Cincinnati, Ohio/Louisville
OL Andrew Raym Oklahoma Sr. Broken Arrow, Okla./Broken Arrow
OL Brandon Coleman TCU Sr. Denton, Texas/Trinity Valley CC
OL Wyatt Milum West Virginia Jr. Kenova, W. Va./Spring Valley
PK Alex Hale Oklahoma State Sr. Point Frederick, NSW, Australia/St. Edward’s
KR/PR Matthew Golden Houston So. Houston, Texas/Klein Cain
DEFENSE
DL Tyler Batty BYU Jr. Payson, Utah/Payson
DL Dontay Corleone Cincinnati So. Cincinnati, Ohio/Colerain
DL Jamaree Caldwell Houston Jr. Newberry, S.C./Indy CC
DL Khalid Duke Kansas State Sr. Atlanta, Ga./Riverside Military Academy
DL Ethan Downs Oklahoma Jr. Weatherford, Okla./Weatherford
LB Jason Johnson UCF 5th Chicago, Ill./Eastern Illinois
LB Austin Moore Kansas State Sr. Louisburg, Kan./Louisburg
LB Collin Oliver Oklahoma State Jr. Oklahoma City, Okla./Edmond Santa Fe
DB Kenny Logan Jr. Kansas Sr. St. Augustine, Fla./Menendez
DB Kobe Savage Kansas State Sr. Paris, Texas/Paris/Tyler JC
DB Josh Newton TCU Sr. Monroe, La./ULM
DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech Sr. Oklahoma City, Okla./Carl Albert
DB Jahdae Barron Texas Sr. Austin, Texas/Connally
P Ryan Rehkow BYU Jr. Veradale, Wash./Central Valley
2023 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Baylor: Monaray Baldwin (WR), Drake Dabney (TE), TJ Franklin (DL), Gabe Hall (DL), Caden Jenkins (DB, DFoY), Matt Jones (LB), Dawson Pendergrass (OFoY)
BYU: Tyler Batty (DPoY, DLoY), Kamden Garrett (DB), Eddie Heckard (DB, DNoY), Darius Lassiter (ONoY), Paul Maile (OL), Ryan Rehkow (STPoY), Isaac Rex (TE), Jakob Robinson (DB), Max Tooley (LB)
UCF: Colton Boomer (PK), Tylan Grable (OL), RJ Harvey (RB), Demari Henderson (DB), Kobe Hudson (WR), Lee Hunter (DL), Malachi Lawrence (DL), Tre’mon Morris-Brash (DLoY), Lokahi Pauole (OL), Randy Pittman Jr. (OFoY), John Rhys Plumlee (QB), Corey Thornton (DB), Xavier Townsend (KR/PR), John Walker (DFoY)
Cincinnati: Jowon Briggs (DL), Dontay Corleone (DLoY), Mason Fletcher (P, STPoY), Gavin Gerhardt (OL), Xzavier Henderson (WR), Luke Kandra (OLoY), Deshawn Pace (DB)
Houston: Samuel Brown (WR), Nelson Ceaser (DPoY, DLoY), Matthew Golden (STPoY), Isaiah Hamilton (DB), Parker Jenkins (ONoY), A.J. Haulcy (DB, DNoY), Patrick Paul (OLoY)
Iowa State: Benjamin Brahmer (TE), Chase Contreraz (PK, STPoY), Beau Freyler (DB), Jayden Higgins (WR, ONoY), Jarrod Hufford (OL, OLoY), Jaylin Noel (KR/PR, OPoY), Tyler Onyedim (DL), Domonique Orange (DL), Tyler Perkins (P), Jack Sadowsky (DFoY), T.J. Tampa (DPoY), Gerry Vaughn (LB), Malik Verdon (DB)
Kansas: Lawrence Arnold (WR), Jason Bean (QB), Austin Booker (DLoY), Mello Dotson (DB), Mason Fairchild (TE), Devin Neal (OPoY), Mike Novitsky (OL), Dominick Puni (OLoY), Jereme Robinson (DL)
Kansas State: Jack Blumer (P), Phillp Brooks (WR, KR/PR), Khalid Duke (DLoY), DJ Giddens (RB), Hayden Gillum (OL), Will Howard (OPoY), Avery Johnson (OFoY), Will Lee III (DB), KT Leveston (OL), Austin Moore (DPoY), Brendan Mott (DL), Jacob Parrish (DB), Seth Porter (STPoY), Desmond Purnell (LB), Austin Romaine (DFoY), Uso Seumalo (DL), Marques Sigle (DNoY, DB), Chris Tennant (PK), Treshaun Ward (ONoY, RB), Carver Willis (OL)
Oklahoma: Nic Anderson (OFoY, WR), Rondell Bothroyd (DL), Billy Bowman (DPoY), Isaiah Coe (DL), Kendel Dolby (DB), Ethan Downs (DLoY), Jalil Farooq (WR, KR/PR), Gavin Freeman (KR/PR), Dillon Gabriel (OPoY), Tyler Guyton (OL), Kip Lewis (DFoY, LB), McKade Mettauer(OL), Andrew Raym (OLoY), Walter Rouse (OL), Gavin Sawchuk (RB), Tawee Walker (RB), Woodi Washington (DB), Gentry Williams (DB)
Oklahoma State: Korie Black (DB), Alan Bowman (QB), Braden Cassity (FB), Dalton Cooper (OL), Kendal Daniels (DB), Cameron Epps (DFoY, DB), Anthony Goodlow (DNoY, DLoY, DL), Alex Hale (STPoY), Josiah Johnson (ONoY, TE), Nickolas Martin (DPoY), Joe Michalski (OLoY, OL), Rashod Owens (WR), Brennan Presley (KR/PR), Jake Springfield (OL)
TCU: Emani Bailey (RB), Shad Banks Jr. (LB), Millard Bradford (DB), Andrew Coker (OL), Brandon Coleman (OLoY), Caleb Fox (DL), Jamoi Hodge (LB), Josh Hoover (OFoY), Griffin Kell (K), Namdi Obiazor (DPoY, LB), Willis Patrick (OL), Mark Perry (DB), JP Richardson (WR), Jaylon Robinson (WR), Jordy Sandy (P), Jared Wiley (OPoY), Damonic Williams (DLoY, DL), Savion Williams (WR)
Texas: Kelvin Banks Jr. (OLoY), CJ Baxter (OFoY, RB), Jonathon Brooks (OPoY), Terrance Brooks (DB), Ethan Burke (DL), Trill Carter (DNoY), Kitan Crawford (STPoY), Alfred Collins (DL), Quinn Ewers (QB), Gunnar Helm (TE), Anthony Hill (LB), Christian Jones (OL), Jake Majors (OL), Ryan Sanborn (P), Barryn Sorrell (DL), Michael Taaffe (DB), Jerrin Thompson (DB), Jordan Whittington (WR)
Texas Tech: C.J. Baskerville (DNoY, DB), Tony Bradford Jr. (DL), Tahj Brooks (OPoY), Myles Cole (DL), Baylor Cupp (TE), Malik Dunlap (DB), Gino Garcia (PK), Jaylon Hutchings (DLoY, DL), Bralyn Lux (DB), Drae McCray (ONoY, KR/PR), Monroe Mills (OL), Behren Morton (QB), Jesiah Pierre (LB), Myles Price (WR), Ben Roberts (LB), Caleb Rodgers (OL), Rusty Staats (OL), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (DPoY), Xavier White (WR), Dennis Wilburn (OL)
West Virginia: Beanie Bishop Jr. (DNoY), Aubrey Burks (DB), Ben Cutter (DFoY), CJ Donaldson (RB), Preston Fox (KR/PR), Zach Frazier (OLoY), Garrett Greene (QB), Lee Kpogba (DL), Mike Lockhart (DL), Michael Hayes (STPoY, PK), Sean Martin (DLoY, DL), Doug Nester (OL), Tomas Rimac (OL), Oliver Straw (P), Kole Taylor (ONoY), Edward Vesterinen (DL), Jahiem White (OFoY), Brandon Yates (OL)
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSU's Mike Gundy, Ollie Gordon II earn top honors in All-Big 12 awards