Oklahoma State football's Mike Gundy, Ollie Gordon II earn top honors in All-Big 12 awards

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II got his first major honor of the season, being named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.

And OSU’s Mike Gundy added to the haul with the Coach of the Year honor.

As the 18th-ranked Cowboys enter the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 7 Texas, set for 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Gordon leads the nation in rushing with 1,580 yards and is second in rushing touchdowns with 20.

Gundy, who shared on Monday that he cast his Coach of the Year vote for West Virginia's Neal Brown, pulled the Cowboys out of a hole with a dismal 2-2 start, rallying to reach the Big 12 title game for the second time in three years.

2023 All-Big 12 Football First Team

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School

QB Dillon Gabriel# Oklahoma Sr. Mililani, Hawaii/UCF

RB Ollie Gordon II# Oklahoma State So. Fort Worth, Texas/Euless Trinity

RB Tahj Brooks Texas Tech Sr. Manor, Texas/Manor

FB Ben Sinnott1 Kansas State Jr. Waterloo, Iowa/Columbus Catholic

WR Javon Baker UCF Sr. Atlanta, Ga./Alabama

WR Drake Stoops Oklahoma Sr. Norman, Okla./Norman North

WR Xavier Worthy2! Texas Jr. Fresno, Calif./Central East

TE Jared Wiley TCU Sr. Temple, Texas/Texas

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders1 Texas Jr. Denton, Texas/Ryan

OL Dominick Puni Kansas Sr. St. Charles, Mo./Central Missouri

OL Cooper Beebe1 Kansas State Sr. Kansas City, Kan./Piper

OL Patrick Paul Houston Jr. Houston, Texas/Jersey Village

OL Kelvin Banks Jr.2 Texas So. Humble, Texas/Summer Creek

OL Zach Frazier1@ West Virginia Jr. Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior

PK Bert Auburn Texas Jr. Flower Mound, Texas/Flower Mound

KR/PR Xavier Worthy Texas Jr. Fresno, Calif./Central East

DEFENSE

DL Tre’mon Morris-Brash UCF 5th Richmond, Va./St. John’s College

DL Nelson Ceaser Houston Jr. Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point

DL Austin Booker Kansas So. Greenwood, Ind./Minnesota

DL Byron Murphy II Texas Jr. DeSoto, Texas/DeSoto

DL T’Vondre Sweat# Texas Sr. Huntsville, Texas/Huntsville

LB Danny Stutsman Oklahoma Jr. Windermere, Fla./Foundation Academy

LB Nickolas Martin Oklahoma State So. Texarkana, Texas/Pleasant Grove

LB Jaylan Ford1 Texas Sr. Frisco, Texas/ Lone Star

DB Jeremiah Cooper Iowa State So. El Paso, Texas/Andress

DB T.J. Tampa 2 Iowa State Sr. St. Petersburg, Fla./Lakewood

DB Cobee Bryant1 Kansas Jr. Evergreen, Ala./Hillcrest

DB Billy Bowman Oklahoma Jr. Denton, Texas/Ryan

DB Beanie Bishop Jr. West Virginia Sr. Louisville, Ky./Minnesota

P Austin McNamara Texas Tech Sr. Gilbert, Ariz./Highland

A tie resulted in an additional honoree at TE.

- Unanimous selection

1 - First Team selection in 2022

2 - Second Team selection in 2022.

! - First Team selection in 2021.

@ - Second Team selection in 2021.

Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.

2023 All-Big 12 Football Second Team

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School

QB Will Howard Kansas State Sr. Downingtown, Pa./Downingtown West

RB Devin Neal Kansas Jr. Lawrence, Kan./Lawrence

RB Jonathon Brooks Texas So. Hallettsville, Texas/Hallettsville

FB Stevo Klotz Iowa State Jr. Chaska, Minn./Chaska

WR Jaylin Noel Iowa State Jr. Kansas City, Mo./Park Hill

WR Brennan Presley Oklahoma State Sr. Tulsa, Okla./Bixby

WR Adonai Mitchell Texas Jr. Missouri City, Texas/Georgia

TE Kole Taylor West Virginia Jr. Grand Junction, Colo./LSU

OL Kingsley Suamataia BYU So. Orem, Utah/Oregon

OL Luke Kandra Cincinnati Jr. Cincinnati, Ohio/Louisville

OL Andrew Raym Oklahoma Sr. Broken Arrow, Okla./Broken Arrow

OL Brandon Coleman TCU Sr. Denton, Texas/Trinity Valley CC

OL Wyatt Milum West Virginia Jr. Kenova, W. Va./Spring Valley

PK Alex Hale Oklahoma State Sr. Point Frederick, NSW, Australia/St. Edward’s

KR/PR Matthew Golden Houston So. Houston, Texas/Klein Cain

DEFENSE

DL Tyler Batty BYU Jr. Payson, Utah/Payson

DL Dontay Corleone Cincinnati So. Cincinnati, Ohio/Colerain

DL Jamaree Caldwell Houston Jr. Newberry, S.C./Indy CC

DL Khalid Duke Kansas State Sr. Atlanta, Ga./Riverside Military Academy

DL Ethan Downs Oklahoma Jr. Weatherford, Okla./Weatherford

LB Jason Johnson UCF 5th Chicago, Ill./Eastern Illinois

LB Austin Moore Kansas State Sr. Louisburg, Kan./Louisburg

LB Collin Oliver Oklahoma State Jr. Oklahoma City, Okla./Edmond Santa Fe

DB Kenny Logan Jr. Kansas Sr. St. Augustine, Fla./Menendez

DB Kobe Savage Kansas State Sr. Paris, Texas/Paris/Tyler JC

DB Josh Newton TCU Sr. Monroe, La./ULM

DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech Sr. Oklahoma City, Okla./Carl Albert

DB Jahdae Barron Texas Sr. Austin, Texas/Connally

P Ryan Rehkow BYU Jr. Veradale, Wash./Central Valley

2023 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Baylor: Monaray Baldwin (WR), Drake Dabney (TE), TJ Franklin (DL), Gabe Hall (DL), Caden Jenkins (DB, DFoY), Matt Jones (LB), Dawson Pendergrass (OFoY)

BYU: Tyler Batty (DPoY, DLoY), Kamden Garrett (DB), Eddie Heckard (DB, DNoY), Darius Lassiter (ONoY), Paul Maile (OL), Ryan Rehkow (STPoY), Isaac Rex (TE), Jakob Robinson (DB), Max Tooley (LB)

UCF: Colton Boomer (PK), Tylan Grable (OL), RJ Harvey (RB), Demari Henderson (DB), Kobe Hudson (WR), Lee Hunter (DL), Malachi Lawrence (DL), Tre’mon Morris-Brash (DLoY), Lokahi Pauole (OL), Randy Pittman Jr. (OFoY), John Rhys Plumlee (QB), Corey Thornton (DB), Xavier Townsend (KR/PR), John Walker (DFoY)

Cincinnati: Jowon Briggs (DL), Dontay Corleone (DLoY), Mason Fletcher (P, STPoY), Gavin Gerhardt (OL), Xzavier Henderson (WR), Luke Kandra (OLoY), Deshawn Pace (DB)

Houston: Samuel Brown (WR), Nelson Ceaser (DPoY, DLoY), Matthew Golden (STPoY), Isaiah Hamilton (DB), Parker Jenkins (ONoY), A.J. Haulcy (DB, DNoY), Patrick Paul (OLoY)

Iowa State: Benjamin Brahmer (TE), Chase Contreraz (PK, STPoY), Beau Freyler (DB), Jayden Higgins (WR, ONoY), Jarrod Hufford (OL, OLoY), Jaylin Noel (KR/PR, OPoY), Tyler Onyedim (DL), Domonique Orange (DL), Tyler Perkins (P), Jack Sadowsky (DFoY), T.J. Tampa (DPoY), Gerry Vaughn (LB), Malik Verdon (DB)

Kansas: Lawrence Arnold (WR), Jason Bean (QB), Austin Booker (DLoY), Mello Dotson (DB), Mason Fairchild (TE), Devin Neal (OPoY), Mike Novitsky (OL), Dominick Puni (OLoY), Jereme Robinson (DL)

Kansas State: Jack Blumer (P), Phillp Brooks (WR, KR/PR), Khalid Duke (DLoY), DJ Giddens (RB), Hayden Gillum (OL), Will Howard (OPoY), Avery Johnson (OFoY), Will Lee III (DB), KT Leveston (OL), Austin Moore (DPoY), Brendan Mott (DL), Jacob Parrish (DB), Seth Porter (STPoY), Desmond Purnell (LB), Austin Romaine (DFoY), Uso Seumalo (DL), Marques Sigle (DNoY, DB), Chris Tennant (PK), Treshaun Ward (ONoY, RB), Carver Willis (OL)

Oklahoma: Nic Anderson (OFoY, WR), Rondell Bothroyd (DL), Billy Bowman (DPoY), Isaiah Coe (DL), Kendel Dolby (DB), Ethan Downs (DLoY), Jalil Farooq (WR, KR/PR), Gavin Freeman (KR/PR), Dillon Gabriel (OPoY), Tyler Guyton (OL), Kip Lewis (DFoY, LB), McKade Mettauer(OL), Andrew Raym (OLoY), Walter Rouse (OL), Gavin Sawchuk (RB), Tawee Walker (RB), Woodi Washington (DB), Gentry Williams (DB)

Oklahoma State: Korie Black (DB), Alan Bowman (QB), Braden Cassity (FB), Dalton Cooper (OL), Kendal Daniels (DB), Cameron Epps (DFoY, DB), Anthony Goodlow (DNoY, DLoY, DL), Alex Hale (STPoY), Josiah Johnson (ONoY, TE), Nickolas Martin (DPoY), Joe Michalski (OLoY, OL), Rashod Owens (WR), Brennan Presley (KR/PR), Jake Springfield (OL)

TCU: Emani Bailey (RB), Shad Banks Jr. (LB), Millard Bradford (DB), Andrew Coker (OL), Brandon Coleman (OLoY), Caleb Fox (DL), Jamoi Hodge (LB), Josh Hoover (OFoY), Griffin Kell (K), Namdi Obiazor (DPoY, LB), Willis Patrick (OL), Mark Perry (DB), JP Richardson (WR), Jaylon Robinson (WR), Jordy Sandy (P), Jared Wiley (OPoY), Damonic Williams (DLoY, DL), Savion Williams (WR)

Texas: Kelvin Banks Jr. (OLoY), CJ Baxter (OFoY, RB), Jonathon Brooks (OPoY), Terrance Brooks (DB), Ethan Burke (DL), Trill Carter (DNoY), Kitan Crawford (STPoY), Alfred Collins (DL), Quinn Ewers (QB), Gunnar Helm (TE), Anthony Hill (LB), Christian Jones (OL), Jake Majors (OL), Ryan Sanborn (P), Barryn Sorrell (DL), Michael Taaffe (DB), Jerrin Thompson (DB), Jordan Whittington (WR)

Texas Tech: C.J. Baskerville (DNoY, DB), Tony Bradford Jr. (DL), Tahj Brooks (OPoY), Myles Cole (DL), Baylor Cupp (TE), Malik Dunlap (DB), Gino Garcia (PK), Jaylon Hutchings (DLoY, DL), Bralyn Lux (DB), Drae McCray (ONoY, KR/PR), Monroe Mills (OL), Behren Morton (QB), Jesiah Pierre (LB), Myles Price (WR), Ben Roberts (LB), Caleb Rodgers (OL), Rusty Staats (OL), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (DPoY), Xavier White (WR), Dennis Wilburn (OL)

West Virginia: Beanie Bishop Jr. (DNoY), Aubrey Burks (DB), Ben Cutter (DFoY), CJ Donaldson (RB), Preston Fox (KR/PR), Zach Frazier (OLoY), Garrett Greene (QB), Lee Kpogba (DL), Mike Lockhart (DL), Michael Hayes (STPoY, PK), Sean Martin (DLoY, DL), Doug Nester (OL), Tomas Rimac (OL), Oliver Straw (P), Kole Taylor (ONoY), Edward Vesterinen (DL), Jahiem White (OFoY), Brandon Yates (OL)

