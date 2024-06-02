How Oklahoma State football's incoming transfers can impact Cowboys in 2024

STILLWATER — Coming off a 10-win season with 18 returning starters, it was a remarkably quiet offseason for Oklahoma State football in the era of the transfer portal.

The Cowboys saw just 10 players go out, only a small group of whom were in the primary playing rotation. Coach Mike Gundy and his staff have added eight players from the portal to fill the void, and five of those were on hand for spring ball.

The other three are set to arrive the first week of June.

OSU’s portal recruiting focused heavily on veterans. All eight newcomers have played at least two seasons of college football, and five will be in their final year of eligibility.

That means 2024 is an important year for them, so here’s a look at OSU’s portal newcomers, ranked by potential impact:

More: How Gavin Freeman's Oklahoma State ties led him from OU to Cowboys football in portal

Tyler Foster (86) runs drills during a Oklahoma State football practice, in Stillwater, Okla., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

1. Tyler Foster, tight end

Not only is Foster a proven tight end, he’s stepping in at a position where OSU lost virtually all of its production. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound super-senior was used as both a blocker and receiver throughout his five years at Ohio. He had 396 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 33 receptions over the past two seasons and provides a big target at one of the few positions where OSU is filling a starting job.

2. Obi Ezeigbo, defensive end

Making the jump from Division II Gannon University, the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Ezeigbo will have ample opportunity to be in the rotation on the edge. Like tight end, OSU lost two heavily used defensive ends, and improving the pass rush was a primary goal of the spring. Having played with OSU defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo in the 2022 season, Ezeigbo is familiar with the scheme, which will give him an opportunity to find a valuable role in his super-senior season.

3. Kobe Hylton, safety

Hylton perhaps brings the most experience among newcomers, having played more than 1,300 snaps in his career. But he’s trying to work his way into a safety position that returns all of its starters, plus a couple of backups who saw a lot of action last season. Another super-senior, Hylton should provide depth, and depending on how quickly he adapts to what he learned in spring, maybe he could compete for a starting role.

4. A.J. Green, running back

A product of Union High School in Tulsa, Green is excited for the opportunity to be back in his home state after three solid seasons at Arkansas. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior dealt with health issues in spring, posting a photo on social media showing his lower leg in a cast. Nothing is known about how long it could keep him out, but if he’s healthy by August, Green will get the first shot at being the No. 2 back behind Ollie Gordon II.

More: Oklahoma State football's Kyler Pearson won't 'pass the eye test' but he still makes plays

Isaia Glass (72) runs drills during an Oklahoma State football practice in Stillwater, Okla., on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

5. Isaia Glass, offensive lineman

If Green’s health issues linger, Glass will move up this list. Like Hylton, Glass is joining a depth chart with a lot of experienced returners. OSU has seven super-senior offensive linemen who have started games, so the opportunities for immediate impact will be difficult to find. But the redshirt junior has blended quickly with the established linemen, and line health is always an issue, so the added depth is valuable. And with seven players set to exhaust their eligibility in 2024, Glass should factor into the future plans up front.

6. Da’Wain Lofton, receiver

Now the first of the summer enrollees, Lofton enters his senior season after three years as a backup at Virginia Tech. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound receiver has played both inside and outside, seeing more than 200 snaps at each position during his time with the Hokies. He had 410 yards and three touchdowns on 35 catches the last three seasons. Lofton could be an option to back up Brennan Presley. He also played a valuable role on special teams at Virginia Tech, which could be an area where he finds a way to contribute.

7. Trent Howland, running back

Another player who would rise on this list if Green’s health issues persist, Howland was a late addition to the class, but a valuable one. Not only does he add veteran experience for the 2024 season, but he has two years of eligibility remaining, which would put him in position for a prime role should Gordon opt for the NFL next winter. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Howland could carve out a unique role, regardless of the health of those ahead of him on the depth chart.

More: How Oklahoma State football's Parker Robertson learned he was no longer a Cowboys walk-on

8. Gavin Freeman, receiver

Oklahoma's Gavin Freeman (82) runs past Arkansas State's Trevian Thomas (9) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Oklahoma won 73-0.

Perhaps the most intriguing player on this list — and not because he’s an OU transfer — Freeman is at the bottom because there’s a high likelihood he redshirts in 2024. That’ll leave him two years of eligibility to compete for the starting slot receiver job after Presley departs. In two seasons at OU, Freeman showed how much of a threat he can be with the ball, whether he was used as a receiver, rusher or returner. Even as a redshirt this fall, he could participate in as many as four regular-season games and the entire postseason.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football: Ranking impact of Cowboys' 2024 transfers