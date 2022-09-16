Will Oklahoma State football's Gunnar Gundy throw first career pass as a Cowboy?

STILLWATER — Game day arrives with little tension but lots of curiosity as No. 8-ranked Oklahoma State prepares to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Calling the Pokes a prohibitive favorite against an FCS-level program that won just two games last year doesn’t even seem strong enough.

That’s where the curiosity comes in.

How many points will OSU score? How many players will see the field? How long will the starters play?

It’s hard to answer those questions, but here’s a look at some interesting aspects of Saturday’s game in this week’s edition of Four Downs:

Oklahoma State redshirt freshman quarterback Gunnar Gundy could get the chance to throw his first pass as a Cowboy on Saturday.

First down: Cowboy in the crosshairs

Backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy: Spencer Sanders’ day should be short, meaning Gundy, the redshirt freshman second-stringer, should be on the field in the first half, when throwing the ball is still acceptable. Gundy has appeared in two games in his young career, but has yet to throw a pass, so Saturday should provide a milestone moment for the son of the head coach.

Second down: Number to know

11: Three times in program history, Oklahoma State has won 10 consecutive home games. The first occurred between October of 1911 and November of 1913 and included a 112-3 win over Phillips. The second occurrence was from September of 2002 to November of 2003 and was highlighted by the 38-28 upset of third-ranked Oklahoma. And the current team is now sitting on a 10-game Boone Pickens Stadium win streak that began with the Nov. 28, 2020 win over Texas Tech and also includes a victory over the Sooners. With a win over Pine Bluff on Saturday, the Cowboys will break a program record that has stood for 109 years.

Third down: This day in Cowboy history

Sept. 17: OSU is 4-4 all-time on this date and 1-3 against teams from Arkansas. OSU defeated Arkansas State in 2005, but lost three times to Arkansas (1960, 1966 and 1977). OSU also has Sept. 17 wins over Central Oklahoma (1938), Cincinnati (1983) and Pittsburgh (2016). The final loss came to Baylor in 1994 when it was still a non-conference game.

Fourth down: Uni-guess

Black-Gray-Gray: Heading into a third straight home game, the creativity in uniform variations gets tested. The Cowboys have worn orange jerseys and black jerseys the past two weeks, leaving only gray unused among home jerseys at this point. The combos with a gray jersey have seen mixed reviews, but this one is probably the most liked.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Will Oklahoma State football's Gunnar Gundy throw first career pass?