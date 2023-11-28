Oklahoma State football's Collin Oliver talks about facing Texas in Big 12 title game
Oklahoma State football's Collin Oliver talks about facing Texas in Big 12 title game
Oklahoma State football's Collin Oliver talks about facing Texas in Big 12 title game
The Cowboys will play No. 7 Texas.
Texas’ time in the Big 12 is not over just yet.
Texas and Oklahoma State have the most straightforward paths to the championship game.
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
Oklahoma State saw its five-game winning streak snapped by Big 12 newcomer UCF.
There are three big games in the Big 12 this week. Here's a mini-preview of each.
The College Football Playoff field hangs in the balance on conference championship weekend.
Johnson played in eight games in 2023 and spent two seasons in College Station.
Andy Behrens breaks down the most impactful free agents who could make a difference for fantasy managers facing big roster decisions.
LeBron James has played more minutes than anyone else in NBA history.
Benavidez and Stevenson are the future of this game. Both are young, motivated and highly talented.
Don't let the Bills' mediocre record trick you into thinking Josh Allen isn't playing well. He's doing everything he can, and Buffalo just can't get across the finish line.
Giants QB Daniel Jones had surgery last week to repair the ACL injury he suffered against the Raiders.
Rick Stockstill was one of the longest-tenured head coaches in college football.
Adesanya has lost two of his past three fights and three of his past seven, including his most recent one when he was routed by Sean Strickland.
The Vikings have a Week 13 bye, which gives Jefferson extra time to heal.
The Vikings are coming off a loss in the final minutes to the Broncos.
Bills-Eagles might have been the best game of the year but it likely provides both teams more questions than answer as we enter the home stretch of the NFL regular season. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action in Week 12
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the biggest games that took place during college football rivalry week including Michigan’s win over Ohio State and Alabama’s last-second heroics over Auburn.