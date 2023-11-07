Oklahoma State football's Bryan Nardo, Alan Bowman share emotion of only Bedlam experience

STILLWATER — Bryan Nardo had heard over and over the advice to enjoy the moment of his first Bedlam, so after his defense got the final stop to seal a 27-24 win over the ninth-ranked Sooners, the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator didn’t rush.

“I took my time,” he said. “I walked pretty slow. Didn’t want to run. I wanted to see the field. I wanted to see what was going on. I know where my wife sits with my boys and she was holding up my youngest and waving. I could see them.

“I talked to my father this morning. I talked to my mom this morning. And I was like, 'I’m coaching in Bedlam. That’s pretty dang cool.'”

Nardo wasn’t wide-eyed or overwhelmed by the magnitude of the moment, but he wanted to make sure he soaked in the atmosphere, too.

“I took a little minute to say, ‘You know what? We just won Bedlam,’” he said. “I’m gonna enjoy this. I’m not gonna rush anywhere. I went to my office to see my family, then headed to the locker room.”

Here’s a look at what we learned in the Cowboys’ Bedlam victory:

Top 5 players of the week

Running back Ollie Gordon II: He had to work for his yardage. But work hasn’t deterred him yet. He finished with 155 yards from scrimmage, including 137 rushing with two touchdowns. And he did it when everyone wearing a crimson lid knew he was getting the ball.

Receiver Rashod Owens: Not only did he turn in the best performance of his career with 10 catches for 136 yards, he did it with a few incredible grabs along the way. His play over the last five weeks has softened the blow of the injury issues at outside receiver.

Linebacker Xavier Benson: Seven tackles with three for loss, including a sack, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble, which he recovered. Maybe not his biggest statistical output in his two years at OSU, but probably his best game.

Quarterback Alan Bowman: With all the focus on Gordon, Bowman’s steady presence can easily be forgotten. He completed 66.7% of his passes (28-for-42) for 334 yards and avoided major trouble.

Safety Dylan Smith: The true freshman came up with his second career interception, and had the fourth-down tackle on OU receiver Drake Stoops on the Sooners’ final offensive play of the game to seal the win. Yes, he was also the defender on the controversial non-call of pass interference when he collided with Stoops in the end zone, but regardless of fans’ feelings, no penalty was called.

Top 5 players of the season

Running back Ollie Gordon II: Can he win the Heisman? Maybe not. But he’s in the conversation, thanks to his recent scorching streak of six games in which he is averaging 186.5 rushing yards per game and 215.5 from scrimmage.

Linebacker Nick Martin: He continues to gobble up tackles when he gets the chance. He’s leading the Big 12 in tackles with 92 and the next closest player is 19 behind.

Receiver Brennan Presley: Presley was nothing but consistent on Saturday, as he has been much of the year. He still leads the team in receptions (47) and touchdowns (5), and is second in yards with 415.

Linebacker Collin Oliver: He’s reliable, he’s talented and he’s capable of making plays all over the field. He was one of three defenders to play every snap of Bedlam, and he was rushing the passer on more than one-third of them, meaning he spent much of his night taking on 300-pound linemen directly.

Offensive lineman Dalton Cooper: The whole offensive line probably deserves a spot here, but since Cooper has been the most consistent, he gets it. Aside from opening holes for Gordon, the line has allowed just one sack during the five-game win streak.

Alan Bowman salutes Bedlam with throwback jersey

Having worn an old or throwback jersey to postgame interviews after each of the Cowboys’ previous four wins, quarterback Alan Bowman wasn’t going to buck the trend last Saturday.

And he came prepared with a Bedlam salute.

“This is Josh Fields, a game-worn piece right here, two-time Bedlam winner,” Bowman said, looking down at the orange No. 13 on the white jersey, which still had Fields’ name on the back.

Fields led the comeback at OU for the 16-13 victory in 2001, then guided the Pokes to their 38-28 win in Stillwater in 2002.

Now, Bowman can add his name to the list of OSU quarterbacks to win Bedlam, and he knows how special that is, not only for the Cowboys in general, but for him as he nears the end of a challenging college career.

“It’s special,” Bowman said. “To be able to be here, be a part of this team, obviously there were parts of my career — I’ve been through injuries, been the backup at times, been benched, been through a bunch of stuff. To be able to overcome some of those things and to be a part of this team and have the guys believe in me, it’s been unbelievable.”

So, where would Bowman rank Bedlam among his career victories?

“No. 1, for sure. Not even close,” he said. “Just because it’s been six years of grinding, of ups and downs, and it’s been tough. But to be able to come out this way and be a part of this is unbelievable.”

Walk-on Jake Henry enters transfer portal

The Cowboys lost an offensive lineman to the transfer portal on Sunday, with the announcement from walk-on center Jake Henry that he has left the program.

A redshirt junior, Henry appeared in just one game during his four seasons at OSU, but was a valuable member of the scout team, and served as a backup center, regularly earning a spot on the travel squad for road games.

A Tulsa native from Union High School, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Henry will be a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility left.

Redshirt tracker

Receiver Leon Johnson III can no longer redshirt.

The plan had been in place until two weeks ago, when the Cowboys were hit with a rash of receiver injuries, forcing Johnson into the starting lineup the last two games.

He has now surpassed the four-game limit allowed by the NCAA, meaning this will be his final season of college football.

Additionally, safety Dylan Smith — who made the fourth-down tackle on Drake Stoops to seal the Bedlam win — has now played in five games as well. He is just the team’s third true freshman to surpass the redshirt threshold.

Here’s a look at the redshirt tracker after nine games:

Played in more than four games, not eligible to redshirt: Longsnapper Shea Freibaum (Fr.), receiver Leon Johnson III (Sr.), punter Hudson Kaak (Fr.), nose tackle Justin Kirkland (So.), safety Dylan Smith (Fr.).

Played in four games, still eligible to redshirt: Safety Kam Franklin (Fr.), cornerback Kenneth Harris (Sr.), receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (Jr.).

Played in three games, still eligible to redshirt: Safety Lardarius Webb Jr. (Jr.).

Played in two games, still eligible to redshirt: Cornerback R.J. Lester (Fr.), linebacker Poasa Utu (Fr.).

Played in one game, still eligible to redshirt: Offensive lineman Jack Endean (Fr.), linebacker Andrew McCall (Fr.), receiver Jalen Pope (Fr.)

Redshirt-eligible non-freshmen who have not appeared in a game: Offensive lineman Jarrett Henry (So.), nose tackle Iman Oates (Jr.).

