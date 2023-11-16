Oklahoma State football's 2024 schedule has intrigue, renewed matchups

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State now knows its football opponents for the 2024 season as four new schools enter the Big 12 Conference.

This year, OSU only faced one team from Texas, that coming up with this weekend's trip to Houston for a 3 p.m. Saturday contest at TDECU Stadium. And going forward, OSU will have 1-2 games a year in the state of Texas, a drop from regular years in the previous Big 12 lineup.

For 2024 and beyond, while some teams were paired up for rivalry matchups to be played every year, the Cowboys didn’t land one of those.

OSU will welcome some teams back to the schedule, whether it be regular Big 12 programs that were left off of the 2023 slate or those that have been disconnected from Cowboy football for other reasons.

The dates have not been set for the conference games, but here’s the full schedule, based on location:

Home opponents: South Dakota State, Arkansas, Arizona State, Utah, Texas Tech, West Virginia.

Road opponents: Tulsa, BYU, Colorado, Baylor, TCU, Kansas State.

This will reconnect the Cowboys with Arkansas, Tulsa, Colorado, Texas Tech, TCU and Baylor, while also giving them their first conference game against Utah.

So let’s dig into this schedule. The Oklahoman’s Scott Wright and Jacob Unruh take a look at a few intriguing questions regarding OSU’s 2024 opponents:

Which returning opponent is the most intriguing game?

Wright: I think I’m most excited about Arkansas. This will be the first of four games to be played in the non-conference series over the next decade. This is a series that needs to be played. It’s good for both programs, good for both states, good for both conferences.

I feel similarly about OSU-Tulsa, which has eight games on the books in the coming years, but Arkansas has been absent for decades, so reinvigorating that matchup is fun.

I’m also glad to see some of the Texas programs back on the schedule. This year has been weird with OSU not playing any of the legacy Big 12 teams from south of the Red River.

Unruh: Sign me up for Colorado and Deion Sanders. And for multiple reasons.

I loved Sanders as a player. The Buffaloes should never have left the Big 12. Everything around that program has exploded under Sanders. And I expect the product on the field will be improved in Year 2.

Plus, you can't forget the location. Boulder is a beautiful place. The craft beer scene is awesome. Lots of great food options. As you can tell, I love visiting Colorado. Take me back to the Rocky Mountains as much as possible.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell talks with Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, right, before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Who should have been OSU’s rivalry opponent?

Unruh: It should have been Texas Tech, right? Sure, the Red Raiders would have loved a protected rivalry with a Texas school. But this matchup and rivalry makes too much sense.

OSU no longer has an in-state conference foe. But it does match up with similar traditions as Tech, and not just in football. Basketball. Baseball. All have intense matchups. Each fan base loves to accuse the other of stealing different things from them — chants, mascots, etc. So, they should play each season.

Wright: I can definitely see that. And since there’s no obvious link for Tech or OSU, that’s probably what should have happened. But I’m going in a different direction.

Iowa State.

The games between these two teams, particularly since Matt Campbell has been the Cyclone coach, have been magnificent. Almost always entertaining and close. Rarely more than a one-score game.

Two like-minded programs who play tough football. Maybe that wouldn’t have stood the test of time beyond the Campbell and Mike Gundy eras, but I think it would have added to an already strong series.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Who should be the Thanksgiving weekend game?

Wright: Here’s the thing, you want this game to have some meaning on the final week of the regular season, so you want to put OSU against a program with a solid track record that could be in contention for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

So let’s see OSU-Utah on Thanksgiving Saturday. Gundy and Kyle Whittingham have both been in their respective jobs since 2005 and have built programs that are holding up well for the long haul. They could become regulars in the battle for the conference title. Might as well line them up for a potential showcase game on the last weekend of the season.

Unruh: I'll go with Kansas State. The teams meet up all but one of the seasons scheduled out by the Big 12. And though I wouldn't pick this as a protected rivalry, the two teams have had quite the battles (despite last season) in football.

Each game is tight (again, not last season) and both teams have similar philosophies. Why not bring that together for some Thanksgiving battles?

