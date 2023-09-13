How Oklahoma State football is working to get Brennan Presley more involved in big moments

STILLWATER — Here’s a quick recounting of Oklahoma State star Brennan Presley’s receiving touchdowns last season.

He snagged a 23-yard pass from Spencer Sanders that gave OSU a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter of a 63-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Presley had a 10-yard catch from Sanders at the 9:54 mark of the fourth quarter against Texas, tying the game at 34 before the Cowboys eventually won 41-34.

The end.

Yes, OSU’s leading receiver and arguably most dynamic playmaker had just two receiving touchdowns last season. One fewer than running back Jaden Nixon, and one more than tight end Quinton Stewart (who caught only one pass all year).

Head coach Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn don’t need to be reminded. And they’re determined to make sure Presley’s impact is more significant this season.

Oklahoma State receiver Brennan Presley (80) has already matched his touchdown total from last season.

“We can do a lot of things with him, and we need to do a lot of things with him,” Gundy said. “He’s one of those players, when he touches the ball, most of the time, good things happen. So we have to find ways for him to touch the ball.

“We have multiple ways to do that. We need to increase it. He really needs to be in that 12 (touches per game) category.”

While Presley hasn’t threatened the 12-touch-per-game mark yet, he has already matched another important statistic. Through two games, he has tied his receiving TD total from last year.

The first touchdown of the season went his way in the season opener against Central Arkansas, when quarterback Garret Rangel tossed a pass to Presley in the flat before he scooted between a pair of defenders for an 11-yard score. And last Saturday at Arizona State, he slid out of the backfield while the Sun Devils sent an all-out blitz that left him open space on another throw from Rangel.

As the Cowboys see yet another increase in opponent quality with this week’s 6 p.m. Saturday contest against South Alabama at Boone Pickens Stadium, they know they need Presley making plays.

For the season, he has 15 total touches, with 10 receptions, one handoff, two punt returns and two kickoff returns for a grand total of 121 all-purpose yards. Still well short of 12 touches a game, but it has been clear that the offense has a chapter in the playbook devoted to the elusive 5-foot-8, 175-pound senior.

Sep 2, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) runs the ball in the third quarter during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Central Arkansas at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

On both of his touchdowns, Presley motioned out of his usual slot receiver position and into the backfield, aligning next to the quarterback in the shotgun formation. Then he floated out, once to the right and once to the left, to catch a pass.

“It’s really cool,” Presley said of the expanded package installed for him this season. “It’s something Coach Dunn put in and he was like, ‘Make guys miss.’ Just different ways to get the ball in my hands.

“Now I have to do my part and go out there and do what is coached and actually make guys miss. We have to see how it works in games.”

Getting a receiver involved isn’t as simple as getting a running back involved, which is one of the reasons Presley has found himself in the backfield a few times. And through two games, the Cowboys certainly haven’t shown every wrinkle in the Presley package.

“It’s very exciting,” Presley said, “because it basically told me me they believe in me to get me more touches and get out there and make plays.

“Anything I can do to help the team, that’s what I’m gonna do.”

OSU vs. South Alabama

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ESPN+)

