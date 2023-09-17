Oklahoma State football win streak vs. Sun Belt ends & more stats from OSU Cowboys' loss

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State football’s nonconference finale was a dud.

The Cowboys were overmatched 33-7 by South Alabama on Saturday night, dropping their first game of the season with Big 12 play looming.

It was OSU’s first nonconference, regular-season loss since 2016, which snapped a streak of 13 straight victories.

Here is a look at the loss through the numbers:

Gunnar Gundy takes step forward in QB battle

5: Series for quarterback Gunnar Gundy. He was the first passer in the three-man battle to receive an extra series in three games.

79.9: Passer rating for Gundy, who completed 9 of 18 passes for 64 yards in parts of three quarters of action.

21: Yard run for Gundy early in the third quarter, the longest rush of the night for the Cowboys. Gundy also had a 15-yard run and finished with 27 yards on 10 carries, including sacks.

1: Interception thrown by Alan Bowman, who made his second straight start but only played four series and completed 6 of 12 passes for 42 yards. His interception on his third series set up a South Alabama touchdown.

8: Passing yards by Garret Rangel, who entered in the fourth and played the final two series. He completed just 1 of 5 passes.

Sep 16, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; South Alabama Jaguars cornerback Ricky Fletcher (6) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State Cowboys tight end Josiah Johnson (16) during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and South Alabama at Boone Pickens Stadium. South Alabama won 33-7. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State’s ground game again struggles

19: Rushing yards for the Cowboys with Bowman under center. It’s a continuation of a troubling trend in which the Cowboys have rushed for just 38 yards on 20 carries while Bowman is in throughout the first three games.

3.6: Yards per carry by the Cowboys on 27 carries, including sacks. Gundy was the leading rusher, while Michigan State transfer Elijah Collins was the leading rusher among the running backs with 26 yards on eight carries.

5: Touches by star running back Ollie Gordon — three on the ground and two in the air — for a total of 20 yards. He did have a run negated by officials opting to review the previous play and two others wiped out by penalties.

1: Touchdown run by Jaden Nixon, his ninth-career score and just second rushing.

Cowboys’ defense gashed by Jaguars

395: Total yards by the Jaguars, who had 232 yards in the opening half to build a 23-0 lead.

243: Rushing yards by South Alabama, which averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

65: Yard touchdown run by South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb, a former OSU recruit, to seal the game in the fourth. Webb rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, an average of 8.4 yards.

152: Passing yards by quarterback Carter Bradley, who threw two touchdowns.

57: Yard touchdown catch by Caullin Lacy, who caught five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. He’s caught at least one pass in 28 straight games.

Sun Belt? More like Fun Belt

2: Wins against Power Five teams by South Alabama. Saturday was the first since a 2016 upset at Mississippi State. The Jaguars were 1-14 against Power Five teams entering this weekend.

4: Sun Belt victories over OSU. The South Alabama win snapped a seven-game winning streak by the Cowboys against the conference. OSU is now 18-4 overall.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football stats aren't pretty in loss to South Alabama