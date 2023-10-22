Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia: 5 takeaways from Cowboys' win over Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off a massive fourth-down tackle by Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels to force a turnover on downs, the Cowboys simply wanted to run out the clock.

Running back Ollie Gordon II had bigger plans.

On the first-down snap, Gordon shuffled his feet to his left, finding a small crease that led to a gaping hole, and Gordon was gone on a 46-yard touchdown run.

On the next OSU possession Gordon went 53 for a touchdown to carry the Cowboys to a 48-34 win over West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Gordon finished with 282 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries — easily the best game of the sophomore’s blossoming career, and the most rushing yards by an OSU back since Chuba Hubbard ran for 296 in a win over Kansas State in 2019.

OSU quarterback Alan Bowman threw for 210 yards on 24-of-36 passing with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Cowboys scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to pull away after trailing 24-20 starting the final period.

And Nick Martin finished with his second 17-tackle game of the year to lead the defense.

After a dispiriting two-game losing streak in mid-September, the Cowboys have reeled off three straight wins over teams that look to be in the top half of the Big 12.

Here are four more takeaways from the Cowboy victory:

Creativity with Presley strikes again

The only fourth-quarter touchdown that didn’t come from Gordon was a spectacular play by receiver Brennan Presley.

The slot receiver motioned into the backfield with he and Gordon on each side of Bowman.

The fake handoff went to Gordon moving left as Presley slid into the open field in the right flat. Bowman threw to him there, and Presley beat one tackle attempt, spun out of another and had open field for a 29-yard touchdown.

Presley finished with 62 yards on nine catches to lead the Cowboys.

Special teamers bail themselves out

Oklahoma State’s special teams play was mediocre at best on Saturday, but a big play from the punt coverage team wiped it all away.

Walk-on defensive back Parker Robertson recovered a muffed punt by West Virginia return man Preston Cox, who was plowed by his own man just as the ball arrived. Robertson fell on it for the biggest special teams play of the game.

Before that, OSU special teams had been a mess.

Presley muffed a punt when teammate Kale Smith slipped his leg just before Presley fielded the punt.

Punter Wes Pahl punted the ball into the back of a teammate’s helmet, resulting in a short kick.

Alex Hale missed a 31-yard field goal.

But Robertson’s muff recovery was a major momentum-swinging play that led to a Gordon touchdown and sparked the Cowboys’ overpowering fourth quarter.

Big pass plays haunt OSU defense again

It wasn’t to the magnitude of last week, but the OSU defense was once again hurt by the big pass play.

Last week, OSU gave up five pass plays of at least 30 yards, and all of them went for touchdowns.

West Virginia’s only two passing plays of 30 or more also went for scores on Saturday.

In the second quarter, quarterback Garrett Greene scrambled out of the pocket to his left and as he neared the sideline, he threw deep to Devin Carter, who had gotten behind the OSU defense for a 45-yard touchdown catch.

In the third quarter, receiver EJ Horton beat OSU safety Cameron Epps by a few steps and Greene hit him for a 32-yard score.

West Virginia added a 32-yard pass from Greene to Preston Fox that set up a late touchdown as well.

Offensive line battling injuries

Oklahoma State came into the game not knowing how much it would get out of starting left tackle Dalton Cooper, who suffered an injury that kept him out most of the game last week.

Cooper seemed to hold up well playing through the undisclosed injury, but the Cowboys lost another blocker early in the third quarter.

Jason Brooks Jr., the starting left guard, went down and appeared to be in significant pain after the first snap of the third quarter. He was replaced by Cole Birmingham, who has been a starter and rotational backup all season.

Brooks was later seen wearing a walking boot on the sideline.

Receiver Talyn Shettron took a fierce hit on a deep pass and did not return to the game, though the status of his injury was not known.

OSU vs. Cincinnati

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ESPN2)

